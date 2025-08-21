CyclingMikey has been completing his work for nearly 20 years. Picture: CyclingMikey

By William Mata

He calls himself “one of tens of thousands of camera cyclists reporting bad driving,” but really, CyclingMikey might stand alone in his fame, and infamy.

The Dutch-born London YouTuber, whose real name is Mike van Erp, has clocked up 71 million views for his videos of traffic offences, which have often seen him stand in the way of cars disobeying road directions. His work, which began in the mid 2000s, has led to more than 1,000 motorists being reported to the police and prosecutions for many, including director Guy Ritchie and boxer Chris Eubank. Last week, he was in the news after a Fiat he had tried to stop from going past a no-entry sign rammed into his bike. And on Wednesday, he was back in the headlines after suspect mobile phone thieves confronted him, only for Mr van Erp to pull out a Sharpie in self-defence. "They do say the pen is mightier than the sword!" he quipped. It was just another day in the life for the man who is loathed by many online and on the streets, yet continues to draw in millions of viewers and take bad drivers off the roads.

“I started filming because I felt a little powerless,” he told the Guardian of his origin. “I couldn’t do anything if a bad driver gave me a close pass or risked my life in some way. On the various cycling forums we started talking about cameras, how they were miniaturising and getting better – even though they’re terrible compared with now.” Every video gets thousands, if not millions, of views, but also a slew of angry comments from motorists telling him to pack it in. But Mr van Erp is unperturbed, having come a long way already. He said that police initially had little interest in following up his videos but interest has snowballed following his first conviction in 2018. Now, he thinks that up to half of driver awareness courses can be filled with people caught by camera cyclists. He added: “I started realising that real prosecutions were happening. And I thought, do you know what, it’s worth doing more than what just affects me, because that will help other people. You hope it will improve other people’s safety.”