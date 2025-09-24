LA police raided home of singer d4vd after discovery of Celeste Rivas Hernandez in his car boot

d4vd performs in 2023: The singer has cancelled his world tour. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

US singer d4vd has removed tour dates from his website and his future releases have been cancelled after the discovery of the remains of a girl in a Tesla registered in his name.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez's remains were found in Tesla. Picture: Getty/GoFundMe

Police were contacted after passers-by noticed a “foul smell” coming from the electric car, and body parts were reportedly found in a plastic bag in the front boot. The car has a Texas license plate and is registered to d4vd - but had not been reported stolen - while the parts of the body found were said to be a head and a torso. A cause of death has not yet been determined, and it appears Celeste had been dead for an extended period of time. Officers then raided d4vd’s Hollywood Hills home on September 17 and took several pieces of evidence, including a computer. Here is the story so far.

d4vd released his debut album in April. Picture: Alamy

Who is d4vd? Born David Anthony Burke in New York in 2005, d4vd grew up in Houston, Texas, and found an unlikely exposure by recording music for his videos of the game Fortnite to avoid copyright. His mainstream breakthrough came when his 2022 song Romantic Homicide went viral on TikTok and earned him a number 22 hit in the UK. On the back of this, he released the EP Petals to Thorns. The 20-year-old, whose stage name is pronounced ‘David’, performs music of a blend of styles, taking in alternative pop, rock, indie and R&B. His debut album Withered received positive reviews from critics when it was released in April and it charted at 39 in the UK. The singer had been in the middle of his Withered World Tour when the news broke and had dates in Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol and London in October, but these have been cancelled. Cancelled dates also included the last part of his US tour and d4vd has also lost endorsement deals with Crocs and Hollister.

d4vd has worked as a model as well as a singer. Picture: Getty

Has d4vd been charged? Police have said the discovery of the body is being investigated as a homicide - which by a British definition could mean a murder or a manslaughter. No names of suspects have been released and d4vd has not been charged. D4vd is cooperating with law enforcement, police have said, and has not commented on the matter but did share on Instagram that he has started media training. The investigation continues.