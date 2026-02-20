Networking champion who has been appointed to break up No 10 "boys club"

Dame Antonia presents King Charles and Queen Camilla with the Coronation Roll. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer has bolstered his team with the appointment of a new Cabinet Secretary, who will become the first woman to hold the role.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The prime minister announced on Thursday that Dame Antonia Romeo had been hired, following accusations that Labour was running a boys’ club within No 10. The Cabinet Secretary is the most senior civil servant in the United Kingdom and acts as the senior policy adviser to the prime minister. Sir Chris Wormald left the role last week, amid a treacherous few days for the PM. Sir Keir said: “I am delighted to appoint Dame Antonia Romeo as the new Cabinet Secretary. “She is an outstanding public servant, with a 25‑year record of delivering for the British people. “Antonia has shown she is the right person to drive the Government to reform and I look forward to working with her to deliver this period of national renewal.” But who is Dame Antonia and what could she bring to the role?

With then PM Theresa May in her role in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Dame Antonia Romeo has been appointed Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service, the first woman to hold the role in over 100 years.



After 25 years in public service, leading some of the biggest departments in government, she takes up the role effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/xVeicwxH6M — Cabinet Office (@cabinetofficeuk) February 19, 2026