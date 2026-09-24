Far-right activist Daniel Thomas being investigated by Hampshire Police

Daniel Thomas, as Danny Tommo, addressing a crowd outside The Old Bailey in London. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The far-right figurehead Daniel Thomas has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage with intent to endanger life.

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Thomas, who is known as Danny Tommo among supporters, posted a YouTube livestream where he lunged with a knife to puncture a migrant dinghy that was also carrying a rescue worker across the Channel. Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary arrested him on Wednesday evening on suspicion of numerous offences. He remains in custody as right-wing supporters chip in to provide money for his legal counsel. Thomas is a convicted criminal and has been well-known in far-right circles for his association with Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. Want LBC stories before everyone else? Set us as your Preferred Source on Google

Daniel Thomas, aka 'Danny Tommo', far right anti immigration agitator and leader of Patriot Platform. Picture: Alamy

Who is Danny Tommo? Danny Tommo is the nickname chosen by Daniel Thomas, a far-right and anti-immigration activist who has previously worked as a bodyguard for Tommy Robinson, the far-right activist who is really called Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. Originally from Portsmouth, Thomas attended a fee-paying public school and had a stint in the army as a tank driver but was discharged before he saw action. He became involved in far-right activism after being released from prison in 2018, having been convicted in 2016 of attempting to kidnap a man at knifepoint alongside two others. After working for Robinson, he began to gather a following of his own for the anti-immigration group he founded, Patriot Platform, and for his role in another far-right group, Raise the Colours. Police described him as a 37-year-old of "no fixed abode," and he is reported to have five children. He has previously identified as a Christian and has expressed anti-Islamic views.

Danny Tommo tries to get through a police line at the Unite The Kingdom Rally, London, UK. Picture: Alamy

Why has Danny Tommo been arrested? Police said Thompson was arrested on suspicion of destroying ships or fixed platforms or endangering their safety under Section 11 of the Aviation and Maritime Security Act 1990, criminal damage, criminal damage with intent to endanger life, and conduct endangering ships, structures or individuals under Section 58 of the Merchant Shipping Act 1995.

Danny Tommo performs a single-arm salute as he is spoken to by police, as he clashed with pro-Palestine protestors, in 2019. Picture: Alamy

How does Danny Tommo make money? Thomas has previously worked as a bricklayer, sales and marketing manager, and a web designer, but has dedicated more of his time to far-right causes since his 2018 release from prison. Over the summer, he led hundreds of masked and hooded anti-migrant activists to protests in Dover and Portsmouth. It is not clear if he is doing work on the side, or if his activism is being funded by donations to Patriot Platform or other right-wing outfits.

Danny Tommo vapes as he is removed from outside of Parliament by police in 2019. Picture: Alamy