Who is Danny Tommo? Far-right activist jailed for 15 months
Nationalist agitator admitted criminal damage in slashing boat carrying migrants
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The far-right figurehead Daniel Thomas has been jailed for 15 months for criminal damage.
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Thomas, who is known as Danny Tommo among supporters, changed his plea to admit the offence and was sentenced on Friday.
The 37-year-old posted a YouTube livestream where he lunged with a knife to puncture a migrant dinghy that was also carrying a rescue worker across the Channel.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary arrested him in September on suspicion of numerous offences.
Thomas is a convicted criminal and has been well-known in far-right circles for his association with Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, the agitator who likes to be called Tommy Robinson.
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Who is Danny Tommo?
Danny Tommo is the nickname chosen by Daniel Thomas, a far-right and anti-immigration activist who has previously worked as a bodyguard for Tommy Robinson, the far-right activist who is really called Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.
Originally from Portsmouth, Thomas attended a fee-paying public school and had a stint in the army as a tank driver but was discharged before he saw action.
He became involved in far-right activism after being released from prison in 2018, having been convicted in 2016 of attempting to kidnap a man at knifepoint alongside two others.
After working for Robinson, he began to gather a following of his own for the anti-immigration group he founded, Patriot Platform, and for his role in another far-right group, Raise the Colours.
Police described him as a 37-year-old of "no fixed abode," and he is reported to have five children.
He has previously identified as a Christian and has expressed anti-Islamic views.
Why has Danny Tommo been jailed?
Thomas, who initially denied the criminal damage charge, changed his plea to guilty in a hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court
He took a boat into the English Channel as migrants in a dinghy were being assisted by the RNLI, Border Force and the French Coastguard in September.
Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court was told he instructed his boat to be steered towards the empty Rib that was adrift and then armed himself with a knife as rescue crews also approached the dinghy and a Frenchman boarded from a rescue vessel.
Judge James Newton-Price KC told Thomas, who held his head in his hands: “This offence amounted to flagrant interference and a deliberate disruption of the legitimate activities of the Border Force, Coastguard and RNLI volunteers.
“All of those organisations perform essential roles. They do necessary, highly sensitive and difficult jobs, and which should not be disrupted by a publicity-seeker slashing with a knife a boat they were attempting to recover.”
How does Danny Tommo make money?
Thomas has previously worked as a bricklayer, sales and marketing manager, and a web designer, but has dedicated more of his time to far-right causes since his 2018 release from prison.
Over the summer, he led hundreds of masked and hooded anti-migrant activists to protests in Dover and Portsmouth.
It is not clear if he is doing work on the side, or if his activism is being funded by donations to Patriot Platform or other right-wing outfits.
Is Danny Tommo friends with Tommy Robinson?
Thomas has been referred to as the "right-hand man" of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, and the pair have a relationship that goes back nearly a decade.
However, Thomas has increasingly struck out on his own since falling out with Ryan Bridge, another key member of the Raise the Colours movement, according to the i Paper.
Searchlight reported that Thomas had been filmed telling Bridge previously that he "loved" Yaxley-Lennon "to bits" but considered that it was "time to move away".
Yaxley-Lennon rallied around Thomas after his arrest and has encouraged supporters to donate.