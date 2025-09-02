Who is Darren Jones and why does Sir Keir Starmer want him in No 10?
Sir Keir Starmer has given a top behind-the-scenes role to a highly-rated Labour MP, as he looks to get his government’s “phase two” underway.
The prime minister sought to hit the ground running on Monday, when Parliament resumed after a tricky summer for Labour, by pledging improved child support for working families.
What might make a big difference, however, is the promotion of Darren Jones as his new chief secretary.
“We need a more powerful No 10… We have added to the team some really important new members,” Sir Keir said.
“I’ve made a number of other changes, but this is about focusing on delivery.”
As part of the merry-go-round, treasury minister James Murray will replace Mr Jones as treasury chief secretary while Chipping Barnet MP Dan Tomlinson has replaced Mr Murray as treasury exchequer secretary.
In additon, No 10 strategic communications director James Lyons announced he is leaving the role after a year.
Sir Keir is thought to have made the internal reshuffle to get support for Labour back on track ahead of conference season, with the party recording the poorest ever poll results for a government one year after an election win.
LBC’s political correspondent Natasha Clark said: “It’s a reset for the prime minister.
“It’s quite a change… There are clearly people who think that the No 10 operation has not worked that well for the past year.
“It shows how much this government is going to focus on the economy moving forward; Rachel Reeves has a really tricky budget coming up and it’s a key area of focus.”
But who is Darren Jones and what does this mean for Labour?
Who is Darren Jones?
The new chief secretary to the prime minister is not a household name but has been quietly working his way up the Labour ladder.
The 38-year-old has been the Bristol North West MP since 2017 and is considered a Blairite to the right of the party.
He served as chairman of the business and trade select committee from 2020 to 2023, before becoming chief secretary to the treasury after Labour won power in July 2024.
In that position, he worked closely with Ms Reeves, the chancellor, and Sir Keir’s move to poach one of her chief advisors has raised eyebrows.
“He very successfully led the Treasury’s infrastructure review, the ten-year strategy that the government launched over the summer," Natasha told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty.
“He’s a very good media informer, he’s on LBC all the time, he talks in a way that’s very accessible. He is good with the narrative, and I am sure that is part of the reason too.”
Mr Jones is the father of three daughters with his wife Lucy Symons-Jones, and has been a vegan since 2014 for environmental reasons.