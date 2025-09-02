Darren Jones has come on board Sir Keir's top team, getting promoted from the treasury. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer has given a top behind-the-scenes role to a highly-rated Labour MP, as he looks to get his government’s “phase two” underway.

Phase two of my government starts today. pic.twitter.com/Ll2Wd6PnOa — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 1, 2025

As part of the merry-go-round, treasury minister James Murray will replace Mr Jones as treasury chief secretary while Chipping Barnet MP Dan Tomlinson has replaced Mr Murray as treasury exchequer secretary. In additon, No 10 strategic communications director James Lyons announced he is leaving the role after a year. Sir Keir is thought to have made the internal reshuffle to get support for Labour back on track ahead of conference season, with the party recording the poorest ever poll results for a government one year after an election win. LBC’s political correspondent Natasha Clark said: “It’s a reset for the prime minister. “It’s quite a change… There are clearly people who think that the No 10 operation has not worked that well for the past year. “It shows how much this government is going to focus on the economy moving forward; Rachel Reeves has a really tricky budget coming up and it’s a key area of focus.”

But who is Darren Jones and what does this mean for Labour? Who is Darren Jones? The new chief secretary to the prime minister is not a household name but has been quietly working his way up the Labour ladder. The 38-year-old has been the Bristol North West MP since 2017 and is considered a Blairite to the right of the party. He served as chairman of the business and trade select committee from 2020 to 2023, before becoming chief secretary to the treasury after Labour won power in July 2024.

