Interim leader is said to be hardline within the socialist party and is loyal to Maduro

Delcy Rodriguez has been vice president of Venezuela since 2019. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Venezuela's Delcy Rodríguez has said she only recognises Nicolas Maduro’s authority and will not hesitate to take action to defend her country.

The vice president is in command after the US captured the leader, with Donald Trump saying America will “run” the South American country in the interim. Ms Rodríguez has called for discussions with the US but has condemned its action, which she called “armed aggression” against Venezuela. "There is only one president in Venezuela, and his name is Nicolas Maduro," she said. "To our Venezuela, to our people: There is a clear government here."

Rodriguez has been loyal to Maduro since his capture by the US. Picture: Alamy

Hugo Chavez founded the PSUV and died in 2013. Picture: Alamy

She has long been an ardent defender of the Maduro government, alongside her brother Jorge, who leads the country's National Assembly. In addition to her vice-presidency, she currently holds the positions of finance and oil minister, which has made her a central figure in the management of Venezuela's economy, as well as gaining significant influence in the country's withered private sector. She has been a vice-president, under Mr Maduro, since 2018. Ms Rodriguez was the first official to speak out publicly following the US strikes in the early hours of Saturday, where she urged the US to provide proof of life for Mr Maduro and his wife. It is not decided what role, if any, Ms Rodriguez will fill in a new-look government, although she might be unwilling to see a change to any status quo.

Maduro won a controversial election last year. Picture: Alamy