Who is Delcy Rodríguez, the interim president of Venezuela?
Interim leader is said to be hardline within the socialist party and is loyal to Maduro
Venezuela's Delcy Rodríguez has said she only recognises Nicolas Maduro’s authority and will not hesitate to take action to defend her country.
The vice president is in command after the US captured the leader, with Donald Trump saying America will “run” the South American country in the interim.
Ms Rodríguez has called for discussions with the US but has condemned its action, which she called “armed aggression” against Venezuela.
"There is only one president in Venezuela, and his name is Nicolas Maduro," she said.
"To our Venezuela, to our people: There is a clear government here."
Mr Trump’s claim to have “taken control” of Venezuelan oil has drawn widespread criticism internationally, with China expressing concerns, and Sir Keir Starmer being urged to condemn.
Mr Maduro is set to appear in a New York court on Monday, charged with drug trafficking, having been extracted from his Caracas compound over the weekend.
Since then, Mr Trump has been increasingly vocal about his desire to claim Greenland and has also made a threat against Colombian president Gustavo Petro, whom he called a “sick man”.
Here is what you need to know about the interim president of Venezuela.
Who is Delcy Rodriguez?
The acting president of Venezuela, 56, has been aligned with the PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela) since 2012.
PSUV is the party founded by Hugo Chavez and now presided over by Nicolás Maduro, who is not considered a legitimate governor, following the controversial 2024 elections, where opposition leader María Corina Machado was barred from standing.
Ms Rodriguez is the daughter of left-wing guerrilla fighter Jorge Antonio Rodriguez, founder of the revolutionary Liga Socialista party in the 1970s.
She has long been an ardent defender of the Maduro government, alongside her brother Jorge, who leads the country's National Assembly.
In addition to her vice-presidency, she currently holds the positions of finance and oil minister, which has made her a central figure in the management of Venezuela's economy, as well as gaining significant influence in the country's withered private sector. She has been a vice-president, under Mr Maduro, since 2018.
Ms Rodriguez was the first official to speak out publicly following the US strikes in the early hours of Saturday, where she urged the US to provide proof of life for Mr Maduro and his wife.
It is not decided what role, if any, Ms Rodriguez will fill in a new-look government, although she might be unwilling to see a change to any status quo.
José Manuel Romano, a well-regarded lawyer in Venezuela, told CNN of her: “She is very results-oriented and has significant influence over the entire government apparatus, including the Ministry of Defence.
“That is very important to note in the current circumstances.”
Another added: “She is not a moderate alternative to Maduro. She has been one of the most powerful and hard-line figures in the entire system.”