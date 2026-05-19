Deputy prime minister and Tottenham MP David Lammy tells LBC's Nick Ferrari about plans for justice, while also laying out support for Sir Keir Starmer

By William Mata

David Lammy has told LBC that there is no Labour leadership contest or timetable for Sir Keir Starmer to be replaced, despite pressure mounting on the PM.

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Top office: David Lammy in Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

With his wife Nicola Green at the annual Lady Mayor's Banquet. Picture: Alamy

Who is David Lammy? Role: Deputy Prime Minister, Secretary of State for Justice, Lord Chancellor, MP for Tottenham,

Previous roles: Foreign secretary (2024-25); Previously worked as a lawyer,

Age: 53 (Born in London, 1972, to Guyanese parents),

Political Party: Labour,

Marriage and children: Married to painter and historian Nicola Green since 2005 - The couple has two sons and an adopted daughter,

Religion: Both Mr Lammy and his wife are Anglican,

Broadcasting: Mr Lammy had a show on LBC on Sundays from 10am-1pm from 2022 to 2024

David Lammy became deputy PM after Angela Rayner's departure. Picture: Alamy

David Lammy profile David Lammy's promotion to deputy prime minister has been the fruit of a long period of work in politics that started back in 2000 when he was elected as MP for Tottenham, the London neighbourhood where he grew up. "My dad used to take me to Spurs, and it was incredibly special back in those days as there were not many black dads doing that," he told the BBC. Growing up, he loved singing, once performing on Songs of Praise, as well as drama and was also a hard-working student. However, he described having seen his father walk out on the family when he was young, never to return, and forcing his mother to look after the family alone. Mr Lammy left north London for Peterborough when he was a teenager to attend boarding school and went on to become a lawyer in the nineties, after graduating from Harvard Law. But soon the dedicated Tottenham champion, and enthusiastic Spurs supporter, was back in his old ends. After entering the Commons aged 27, he impressed Tony Blair, the then prime minister, who appointed him to a junior ministerial position, which he served through to Labour losing power to the Tory / Lib Dem coalition in 2010. During this time, he was cast onto the backbenches of successive shadow cabinets, having not found favour with the Ed Miliband or Jeremy Corbyn leadership. But Mr Lammy became known in the 2010s for his work in fighting for justice for the Windrush generation as well as other race-related issues in the UK, such as the treatment of Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) people in the Criminal Justice System. He has spoken about the issue being personal to him, with his parents both being of the Windrush generation, who moved from Guyana to the UK in the 1960s. He also came to prominence for his passionate work in fighting for the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster in 2017.

David Lammy attends a Cabinet meeting. Picture: Alamy