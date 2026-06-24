Who do England play next?
When is the next England World Cup 2026 group match and who will they play after Ghana 0-0 draw?
England have a place confirmed in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup after their draw with Ghana on Tuesday.
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Harry Kane missed a glorious second-half chance as the Three Lions ended their match in a stalemate.
Ghana had chances of their own but the game ultimately finished 0-0, with England midfielder Jude Bellingham saying they can learn from the experience.
It means that both sides progress to the next round, with England having beaten Croatia 4-2 in their opener in Group L. Meanwhile, Ghana beat Panama 1-0, leaving the European and African sides first and second.
England have joined the likes of Argentina, France, Germany and the US to have qualified with a game to spare.
The Three Lions's draw with the Black Stars might have been goalless but it was not free from incident, as Fifa was criticised for its hydration break rule.
This saw a referee effectively pause the game for around six minutes when an injury break rolled into the hydration break, pausing all momentum and flow.
Fifa defended the incident and said: “We want to ensure equal conditions for everyone and that’s why these breaks are implemented in every match.”
In the other Group L match, Croatia beat Panama 1-0.
Read also: 'Don't disturb the music!' England boss Thomas Tuchel reveals conductor-inspired approach to Ghana World Cup game
When is England's next game?
England will play on Saturday, June 27 at 10pm.
The game will be at the MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, in New Jersey - not far from New York City.
Who do England play next?
England will play Panama, their final opponent in Group L.
Panama have lost their opening two matches against both Ghana and Croatia and are bottom of the group.
England played Panama in the 2018 World Cup and were 6-1 winners with Kane scoring a hat-trick.
TV details
The match against Panama will be on ITV 1.
Build up is likely to start from around 9pm.
Who are England's knock-out opponents?
It is not yet known who England will play in the round-of-32 as they could still finish first or second.
England will win the group if they beat Panama and Ghana do not beat Croatia by a significantly higher scoreline.
If Ghana win 3-0 (or by a margin of three more more goals) and England beat Panama 1-0, then Ghana will win the group.
Ghana will also win the group if they beat Croatia and England do not win against Panama.
Croatia can finish second if they beat Ghana, and will win the group if they do this and England lose to Panama.
England cannot finish lower than second and Panama have already been eliminated.