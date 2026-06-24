England have a place confirmed in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup after their draw with Ghana on Tuesday.

Harry Kane missed a glorious second-half chance as the Three Lions ended their match in a stalemate.

Ghana had chances of their own but the game ultimately finished 0-0, with England midfielder Jude Bellingham saying they can learn from the experience.

It means that both sides progress to the next round, with England having beaten Croatia 4-2 in their opener in Group L. Meanwhile, Ghana beat Panama 1-0, leaving the European and African sides first and second.

England have joined the likes of Argentina, France, Germany and the US to have qualified with a game to spare.

The Three Lions's draw with the Black Stars might have been goalless but it was not free from incident, as Fifa was criticised for its hydration break rule.

This saw a referee effectively pause the game for around six minutes when an injury break rolled into the hydration break, pausing all momentum and flow.

Fifa defended the incident and said: “We want to ensure equal conditions for everyone and that’s why these breaks are implemented in every match.”

In the other Group L match, Croatia beat Panama 1-0.

Read also: 'Don't disturb the music!' England boss Thomas Tuchel reveals conductor-inspired approach to Ghana World Cup game