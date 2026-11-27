The NHS has been warned about a “horrible spike in flu” with hospital admissions running at their highest level for this time of year since before the pandemic.

The UKHSA has shared the importance of getting the flu jab if you are eligible.

“Today, I think we have more beds occupied with flu than we did this time last year, as we’re just about going to that horrible spike in flu," he said on Thursday.

Outgoing NHS England chief executive Sir Jim Mackey has said some hospitals have introduced mask-wearing to stem the spread of respiratory illnesses.

The agency tweeted: "Flu activity is rising sharply, with hospital and intensive care admission rates increasing by almost 80% in the past week."

The rate of flu admissions in England stood at nine per 100,000 people last week , up from five in the previous seven days, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

What are the symptoms of the new flu virus?

The UKHSA has identified two subtypes of seasonal flu, which it has called H1N1 and H3N2, although these have not been said to have produced symptoms above or beyond what is usually associated.

Flu often comes on quickly and often presents with chills, aching muscles, and fever, and other cold-type symptoms including a runny nose, sore throat, headaches, and fatigue.

Usually, it gets better on its own over a couple of weeks, and rest, drinking water, and ibuprofen are advised.

You should not take antibiotics.

Who is eligible for the NHS flu jab in 2026?

You can get the free NHS flu vaccine if you:

are aged 65 or over (including those who will be 65 by April 2027),

are aged 18 to 64 and have a long-term health condition,

are pregnant,

live in a care home,

are the main carer for an older or disabled person, or receive a carer's allowance,

live with someone who has a weakened immune system,

are aged 16 or over and rough sleeping or staying in a homeless hostel or night shelter

Frontline health and social care workers can also get a flu vaccine through their employer.

Those who are not eligible for a free jab can pay around £20 to get one at some pharmacies, which can be claimed back from some employers.

Is it too late to get a flu jab in November or December?

No, it is still very much worth getting the flu jab in November or December, although getting it earlier in the autumn is advantageous.

You cannot get it before October, as the benefit from the vaccine will be less in the winter months if it is done sooner.

The NHS states: "Flu typically starts to circulate in December so it’s best that you get the vaccine by the end of November as it takes up to 14 days to work. But even if it’s later than November, it is still worth asking whether you can have a flu vaccine."

You can get the flu vaccination until the end of March 2027.