England have secured a round-of-32 match against DR Congo, having beaten Panama to advance to the next stage of the World Cup 2026.

It meant that England topped their group ahead of their rivals and avoided a trickier path forward, which could have seen them play Colombia or Portugal.

Who will England play in the World Cup 2026 round of 32?

England will play the Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo in the round-of-32 in the World Cup.

The Leopards finished third in Group K to be one of the best non automatic qualifiers.

Dr Congo are at the World Cup for the first time but the country did feature in 1974 when it was called Zaire.

Newcastle forward Yoane Wissa has been in good form for the African side, scoring in their 1-1 draw with Portugal and 2-1 win over Uzbekistan.

When is England's next World Cup match?

England will play on Wednesday, July 1, at 5pm BST, with the match being played in Atlanta.

Who could England have in the last 16?

If England beat Dr Congo, they will face the winner of Mexico and Ecuador.