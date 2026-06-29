Who England will play in the round of 32
England will play at least one more game in the 2026 World Cup and now know their opponents
England have secured a round-of-32 match against DR Congo, having beaten Panama to advance to the next stage of the World Cup 2026.
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Having drawn 0-0 against Ghana and beaten Croatia 4-2 in their opening match, Thomas Tuchel's side won their final Group L match 2-0 over the Central American team.
It meant that England topped their group ahead of their rivals and avoided a trickier path forward, which could have seen them play Colombia or Portugal.
Read also: Can Scotland still qualify for World Cup last 32?
Who will England play in the World Cup 2026 round of 32?
England will play the Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo in the round-of-32 in the World Cup.
The Leopards finished third in Group K to be one of the best non automatic qualifiers.
Dr Congo are at the World Cup for the first time but the country did feature in 1974 when it was called Zaire.
Newcastle forward Yoane Wissa has been in good form for the African side, scoring in their 1-1 draw with Portugal and 2-1 win over Uzbekistan.
When is England's next World Cup match?
England will play on Wednesday, July 1, at 5pm BST, with the match being played in Atlanta.
Who could England have in the last 16?
If England beat Dr Congo, they will face the winner of Mexico and Ecuador.