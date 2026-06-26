England are set to advance to the knockout round, but who could they face after Panama, as the competition heats up

Harry Kane is leading England into the next round. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

England are playing Panama this weekend having, catastrophe aside, assured their place in the last 32, but Thomas Tuchel's side are still unsure as to who they will play next.

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Group L is looking good for England. Picture: PA

Have England qualified for the World Cup 2026 last 32? Not quite, but England very much have one foot in the next round, having beaten Croatia and drawn with Ghana to top Group C - and it would now take an unlikely series of events for them to miss out. If England lost to Panama (by four goals or more) and Croatia beat Ghana (by a single-goal margin), Croatia would have six points, and England would be level with Ghana on four but with a worse goal difference. This would mean England would finish third, and even then would go through unless Cape Verde, Algeria, DR Congo, and Belgium all win their next games and finish with a goal difference superior to England's. All England need to do is draw against a team who are already eliminated and who they beat 6-1 in 2018. And if they lose, a Ghana win or draw against Croatia will also be fine.

Could Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo haunt England 20 years on? Picture: Alamy