Former lawyer has backing of president, despite criticism that he is too quick to grandstand and has shared conspiracy theories.

Kash Patel has been FBI director since January. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

FBI director Kash Patel has spoken out after four people were arrested as part of a New Year's Eve bomb plot in Los Angeles.

Kash Patel has been a loyal supporter of Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

Mr Patel tweeted: “Over the weekend, the FBI disrupted a credible, imminent terrorist threat and arrested FOUR individuals connected to the Los Angeles area. "The subjects self-identified as members of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), an extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology.” The Republican is an ally of Donald Trump and had previously held roles in the current president’s first term from 2017 to 2021. Here is what you need to know.

Patel, with his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, is sworn in as FBI director. Picture: Alamy

Who is Kash Patel? Kash Patel is an American lawyer who has served as the director of the FBI, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, since February 2025 - shortly after his ally Donald Trump took office. Republican-aligned Mr Patel, 45, was born in New York and has been dating country singer Alexis Wilkins, 27, since 2023. His father is Pramod Patel, a Ugandan of Gujarati Indian descent.

Right hand man: Patel with Trump in the White House. Picture: Alamy

Pre-FBI career Mr Patel started off as a defence attorney and rose to become defence department chief of staff and, later, federal prosecutor. An AFP profile states that those who knew Mr Patel two decades ago called him an “ambitious but unexceptional” lawyer, and were shocked when they saw his star rise as he turned to far right podcasts and conspiracy to grow his personal brand. Having been a supporter of Mr Trump for years, Mr Patel served various role during his first term in office. In 2020 he briefly served as deputy director of national intelligence and from February 2024 to April 2025, he was director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. In 2022, he was named on the board of the Trump Media & Technology Group. Mr Patel has written two children's books in support of Mr Trump as well as his 2023 memoir Government Gangsters, which called for an overhaul of the FBI to stop government intervention. Within these pages, as well as other platforms, Mr Patel has written about his conspiracy theories, which include: A deep state is in operation, with various governmental agencies combining against individuals or ideas,

There had been fraud in the 2020 election to stop Mr Trump from taking office,

The QAnon theory, that a global child sex trafficking ring is operating with help form the deep state and that Mr Trump is leading the fight against them

Patel was criticised for announcing a suspect was in custody after Charlie Kirk's death - only to be corrected by local police. Picture: Alamy

Time in charge of the FBI Mr Patel was appointed as director of the FBI in February, taking over from Christopher Wray - whom Mr Trump had appointed in his first term. Under the reign of his predecessor, the bureau had faced allegations of being too harsh on Republicans and Mr Patel has been keen to limit its influence. His appointment was not an altogether popular one, and was approved in the Senate after a 51-49 vote in favour, with three Republicans joining all Democrats in voting him down over concerns of his lack of experience and conspiracy theories. The FBI director is below the US attorney general, Pam Bondi, but has control of 37,000 employees and 55 US field offices. According to the New York Times, Mr Patel is considered to be an effective purveyor of directives put forward by Stephen Miller, Mr Trump’s top domestic policy advisor. As far as criticism goes, in October, he was criticised after appearing to sack an agent trainee for displaying a gay pride flag on their desk.

Going places? Patel and US Homeland secretary Kristi Noem sit in a pink Cadillac made of Lego at the Las Vegas Grand Prix Vegas Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy