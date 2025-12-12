Former prime minister is in league with a controversial US figure

By William Mata

Liz Truss has made a comeback to the spotlight this week with an online talk show that is part of a partnership with a controversial US figure.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

London is Falling, the first episode of The Liz Truss Show, was derided in the press, with the Guardian giving it a one-star review and the Independent calling it the "worst thing to hit YouTube in 20 years”. She has taken the opportunity to call out the "deep state" operating in the UK, called for a Donald Trump-style MAGA revolution here, and also repeatedly said the "fake news" BBC is lying to the public. Ms Truss has pledged to be back every Friday from 6pm (not at 7pm, the eventual time of the first, delayed, broadcast). “The Liz Truss Show investigates what’s gone wrong, who is responsible, and how we secure Britain’s future before it’s too late,” a statement reads. But questions remain as to how the videos are being funded, with The Liz Truss Show being free for users of YouTube, Rumble, X, and Spotify. There are no sign ups, cross promotions, or adverts within the broadcast.

John Solomon has appeared on an episode of the show. Picture: Alamy

Who funds The Liz Truss Show? The Liz Truss Show is run as a co-production with Just the News, a US right-wing website and multimedia hub run by John Solomon. The partnership shows an effort by Ms Truss to try and break into the American market, with her show being advertised on Just the News with the US timings of broadcast front and centre. Mr Solomon featured on the first “extra” part of The Liz Truss Show, a spin-off broadcast which was aired a few days after the main show. Another additional episode has since been posted featuring an interview with Steve Bannon, suggesting there could be up to three episodes a week of the show. It has not been stated how much a deal between Just the News and Ms Truss was worth.

Liz Truss lasted 49 days as prime minister in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Who is John Solomon? Mr Solomon founded Just the News in 2020 and kicked off multimedia production with a podcast called John Solomon Reports, which is still up and running to this day. He had previously worked for the Associated Press, Washington Post, The Hill, and Newsweek, among other editorial jobs, while he has previously contributed to Fox News. Mr Solomon has 1.4 million Twitter followers, including Ms Truss, and refers to himself as “an award-winning investigative journalist,” having won the 2008 Robert F Kennedy Journalism Award. He has faced criticism throughout his career, however, for asllegations such as: Promoting theories about Joe Biden’s interests in Ukraine, along with those of the ex president’s son Hunter, which were ultimately disproven,

in Ukraine, along with those of the ex president’s son Hunter, which were ultimately disproven, Alleging that a woman who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault had sought payments ,

, Not disclosing that advertorial in The Hill had been paid for .