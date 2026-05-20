Calls for Labour to replace Andy Burnham with former Manchester United footballer if Makerfield by-election results in leadership hopeful getting back into Commons

Gary Neville is now a pundit on TV but has offered social commentary. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Gary Neville has been touted as a potential Greater Manchester Mayor should Andy Burnham leave the role to become Makerfield MP after an upcoming by-election.

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A campaign for the Mancunian former footballer to take his first political role has snowballed since Labour sources disclosed that Mr Burnham will need a "Gary Neville-like" successor to replace him. Insiders believe the former Manchester United right-back is well-placed to be a candidate due to his instant name recognition and a history of supporting the Labour Party. “If you’re Andy it’s better to have the promise of a big gun rather than popping some unknown council leader on the ballot as the mayoral candidate, then [the mayoralty] falling to Nigel Farage," the source told The i Paper. "I think he has somebody in mind in the shape of Gary Neville. Whether or not the party members would respond to that I don’t know." Here is what we know about Neville and his political situation.

Neville playing for England in 1997. Picture: Alamy

Who is Gary Neville? Age: 51, Occupation: Former football player (right back) and manager, currently a pundit for Sky Sports and property developer, occasional commentator on politics and social issues, Football statistics: 602 appearances (1992-2011) for Manchester United, his only club, and 85 caps for England (1995 - 2007), Personal life: From Bury, Greater Manchester; Married to Emma Hadfield since 2007 and has two children; Brother is fellow former footballer Phil Neville, and their sister Tracey Neville is a former pro netball player.

Neville now has a number of ventures under his name. Picture: Alamy

Could Gary Neville become Mayor of Greater Manchester? Gary Neville has not said if he will attempt to become the Mayor of Greater Manchester if the role opens up and has been contacted by LBC for a comment. Already a household name for his time at Manchester United and as England's right back at two World Cups and three Uefa European Championships, the 51-year-old has now developed a large portfolio of interests. After a failure as manager of Valencia, which resulted in him being sacked after just 16 games, he has reinvented himself as a much-liked football pundit for Sky Sports and his Overlap podcast. But he has also become known for his business dealings, investing in property, and starting his own hospitality, hotel and academia imprints, mostly within the Manchester area. He has also been a guest on the BBC entrepreneur show Dragon's Den and hosts the YouTube series Stick to Football alongside David Beckham. “I didn’t want to only be known as a former Man United player and I didn't want to think that my days of success, achieving things, were over," he has said on his official website.

Neville speaks at a graduation ceremony at his UA92 academy. Picture: Alamy

Neville does not have a section on his website endorsing his political views or expressing any desire to become a politician - yet he has become increasingly well-known and outspoken for his views on society. He is known for being vocal on Twitter, as well, with his opinions - and was often critical of the Conservative Party during its time in government in the early 2020s. He polarised public opinion when he stated that "angry middle-aged white men" are dividing the nation by raising Union flags on the back of the Manchester synagogue terror attack. Neville said in a piece to camera: “I just kept thinking as I was driving home last night that we’re all being turned on each other. And the division that’s being created is absolutely disgusting. Mainly created by angry, middle-aged white men, who know exactly what they’re doing.” His rant received a mixed response on both Nick Ferrari and James O'Brien's shows on LBC, while former footballer Stan Collymore criticised it, and England flags were soon seen draped around Neville's Manchester Hotel Football.

Neville has changed course after his time as Valencia manager ended abruptly. Picture: Alamy