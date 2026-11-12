Performer Georgina Baillie provided a glowing character reference for her one-time partner, Russell Brand, which was read ahead of his sentence for rape and sexual assault.

But who is Ms Baillie and what was her relationship to Brand?

She was one of several people to give a character reference on behalf of Brand before the 51-year-old was sentenced for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Ms Baillie had several sexual encounters with Brand in 2006 and said in her statement that while he was an “unabashed womaniser,” he also "never behaved aggressively".

Who is Georgina Baillie?

Ms Baillie, 41, is an actress, singer and former burlesque dancer who is best known for her 2006 relationship with Brand and the resulting 2008 fallout.

The East London-born performer is the granddaughter, on her mother's side, of Andrew Sachs - the actor best known for playing Manuel in Fawlty Towers.

Sachs, who died in 2016, had been the recipient of several calls from Brand and Jonathan Ross, who had been a guest on The Russell Brand Show in October 2016. The pair left several explicit and obscene messages on his answerphone, stating that Brand had sex with Ms Baillie. Brand left the BBC in the resulting Daily Mail-led scandal, and Ross was suspended, but later returned. They apologised to Sachs, who was 78 at the time.

Ms Baillie, who was then 23, called for them both to be sacked, stating: "We're very close and I can't tell you how much it hurts to know they were so unkind to such a sweet person. They should at least pay for what they've done with their jobs."

She later went on to perform with Adam Ant's band on a 2011-12 tour and has more recently been known for her painting and for a podcast called HOPE: Hearing Other People's Stories.

At Brand's sentencing, it transpired that Brand had left her a voicemail after the incident “suggesting I go to my grandfather’s house to delete the message”.

She complained in her statement of being “vilified in the press and cast as some sort of immoral witch” after the scandal broke, and told the judge Brand had later paid for her to go to rehab as she battled alcohol addiction.

As part of her character reference, she wrote: “Everything between us was consensual and Russell never asked me to do anything I did not want to do.

“I was a somewhat wild and free young woman at that time, and I was to some degree in awe of his fame and lifestyle. I was never forced or coerced into anything.”