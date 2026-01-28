Border Force commander dubbed Napoleon is sent back to former post after Alex Pretti death

Gregory Bovino became the face of the Minneapolis patrol. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Gregory Bovino has been stripped of his “commander at large” title and sent back to his old post after the unrest in Minnesota.

The border patrol commander came under fire after Alex Pretti was shot dead in Minneapolis by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents he was protesting against. Bovino has been re-stationed at the US-Mexico border as part of the fallout, which has seen Border Tsar Tom Homan dispatched to the city to help reduce tensions.

Bovino has 30 years of experience in Border Patrol. Picture: Alamy

Bovino has lost his commander-at-large status. Picture: Alamy