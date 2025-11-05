The Democratic Presidential contender from her White House ringbinder photo disaster to kidnap plan

Gretchen Whitmer will be governor of Michigan until 2027. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

A year on from a calamitous general election defeat, the Democrats are again facing a leadership vacuum with no obvious frontrunner to stand for the presidency in 2028.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris now off the scene the party is looking for a new face to take on the Republicans at the next national vote. And they may have one contender in Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer has not ruled out plans to stand for office. Picture: Alamy

Despite selling 2028 caps, Donald Trump will not stand for a third term unless he changes the US constitution - meaning there is also a power struggle for the Republican ticket. The already fractious political divide in the US hit a fever pitch this week when the president threatened to deport the New York mayor Zohran Mamdani, after his election win. It would take an ambitious, or maybe brave, politician to try and make a campaign for the top job in this climate but Ms Whitmer has not ruled herself out. Here is her story from the kidnapping plot to ringbindergate. Who is Gretchen Whitmer?

Whitmer was nicknamed Big Gretch during the pandemic. Picture: Alamy

“Governor Gretchen Whitmer is a lifelong Michigander focused on getting things done that will make a real difference in people’s lives,” states her official website. The 54-year-old, who has two daughters with her first husband Gary Shrewsbury, has been heavily involved with politics in her state since the mid 2000s. Affectionately nicknamed Big Gretch, for her work during the pandemic, as well as dubbed ‘The Woman in Michigan’ by nemesis Donald Trump, she has become a household name in the US. She made history in 2011 by becoming the first female Senate Democratic Leader and two years later won plaudits for speaking up about her experience of being a rape victim. Ms Whitmer married her second and current husband Marc Mallor, a Republican-voting dentist, in 2011 - and has lived with him and his three sons, from a previous marriage, in her home city of Lansing, Michigan. Unable to continue as a senator due to term limits, she became Ingham County prosecutor in the mid 2010s, often a key step forward in US politics. As governor, she was chosen to give the Democratic response to Mr Trump’s 2020 state of the union address and, during the Biden administration, was one of the vice chairpersons of the Democratic National Committee. Unlike other Democratic governors, she has been willing to enter the White House and negotiate policies with Mr Trump - something she argues counts in her favour, but may be used against her in primary votes. Could Gretchen Whitmer run for president?

With former US president Joe Biden. Picture: Alamy

Ms Whitmer has been governor of her home state since 2019 and was re-elected in 2023, meaning that by the end of 2027 she will be out of this job and unable to run again… This means she will have a year before the 2028 vote if she is to campaign full time for a presidential run. “I can’t rule anything out at this juncture,” she said of her future candidacy. “You’ve got a great bench of talented people in this country right now. And I am honored to even be considered among them.” Ms Whitmer has declined to formalise her intentions until the 2026 midterm elections in the US. Who are the other Democrats in the frame to run for president? Like Ms Whitmer, none of the candidates have announced their intentions - and will be unlikely to do so either until next year’s mid-terms. However, those tipped to run include: Gavin Newsom: Governor of California,

JB Pritzker: Governor of Illinois,

Andy Beshear: Governor of Kentucky,

Josh Shapiro: Governor of Pennsylvania

A court hearing in Michigan around the kidnap plot. Picture: Alamy

What was the plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer? In October 2020, 14 men were charged with offences related to kidnapping Ms Whitmer and taking steps to overthrow the state government. After the course of many court hearings, the co-leaders of the plot were convicted of conspiracy charges and sentenced to 16 and 19 years in prison respectively. In total, nine were either convicted or confessed and were all sentenced. Ms Whitmer said of the ordeal: “[I] “knew this job would be hard, but I’ll be honest, I never could’ve imagined anything like this.” She also decried Mr Trump for refusing to call out extreme groups on the right. She said: “‘Stand back and stand by,’ he told them. ‘Stand back and stand by.’ Hate groups heard the President’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry, as a call to action. When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight.” And why did Whitmer shield her face with a ringbinder on a visit to the White House?

I saw these pictures yesterday with someone at the WH holding a binder in front of their face...

TIL it was Gretchen Whitmer....

Weird and comical... pic.twitter.com/BHdDZQREmt — 𝕍𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝕋𝗼𝕂𝗻𝗼𝘄 (@valuabletofind1) April 13, 2025