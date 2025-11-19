Woman who managed Epstein's account said Andrew flirted with her - and she later dated a now-disgraced senator, and ran for office herself

Gwendolyn Beck was often in the middle of photos, alongside Jeffrey Epstein, Melania Trump and then Prince Andrew. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Photos of Jeffrey Epstein from his infamous 1990s and 2000s parties often show the paedophile alongside a host of famous faces - and often one you might not recognise.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Donald and Melania Trump, and Peter Mandelson are just some of the big names pictured next to the disgraced financier and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. But another to frequent the damning group shots is a lesser-known name; Gwendolyn Beck. Although apparently not famous enough to warrant her own Wikipedia page, Ms Beck has lived a colourful life that has included allegedly being subject to Andrew’s flirtations, visiting Epstein’s island, running for Congress, and dating disgraced former US senator Bob Menendez Former accountant Ms Beck has a much lower profile than her former associates, but was a key part of any Epstein gathering and was often pictured in the middle of celebrity mingles. Ms Beck has never been a household name, but the resurfacing of photos from parties have brought her back into the spotlight.

Deborah Blohm, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Gwendolyn Beck at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club in 1995. Picture: Getty

Who is Gwendolyn Beck? Gwendolyn Beck, now thought to be 65, worked as money manager for Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s and was a regular face at his parties. Based in Arlington, Virginia, she held posts at Credit Suisse from 1993 to 1995 and Morgan Stanley from 1995 to 2002, according to her LinkedIn. She appeared to hold a close relationship with Epstein during this period. She mingled with the Trumps, while she later said that Andrew, then Duke of York, flirted with her while they were both on Little St James, Epstein’s private island, in 1999. Virginia Giuffre, an accuser of Epstein and Andrew, mentioned Ms Beck in her testimonies and said that she had been involved an orgy on Little St James. “I wasn't trafficked to her. She was just a part of some of the trafficking,” Ms Giruffe said in a 2015 testimony reprinted last year by the Mail. “She was involved in some of the orgies.”

Beck, right, at AVENUE on the Beach's Summer Soiree in 2017. Picture: Getty

Ms Giuffre has alleged that Andrew (who denies all allegations but has been stripped of royal titles) was involved in this as well, although Ms Beck does not think he participated. According to Newsweek, she said of him: "As I remember, he arrived very late at night and spent the next day/night, and left early the following morning. "He was in the bungalow next to me, and I heard no strange noises or anything unusual. If anything, he was flirting with me, but . . . I was in love with someone else." Ms Beck was photographed at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as far back as 1995 and has had an association with the president that extended over two decades. She was photographed with him in 2016, wearing a sticker supporting his run for office, while Mr Trump gives a thumbs up. It appears that her departure from Morgan Stanley in 2002 might have coincided with her rubbing shoulders with Epstein and Maxwell less frequently. There is less on her CV in the mid 2000s, as she joined advisory committees that her LinkedIn profile suggests she still contributes to now.

Virginia Giuffre's memoir went on sale last monthj. Picture: Getty

Career as an author, with credit to Epstein and Andrew In 2008 she published a book called Flirting with Finance, an “easy to read, financial education book that explains hard to understand concepts in plain language”. It follows a fictional character as she ventures through life and experiences challenges with money and relationships, which Beck says in the summary are often intertwined. In her acknowledgements, she thanks both Epstein and Andrew among others. As of November 2025, the book had three reviews, all five stars, on Amazon, although it appears to be out of print.

Bob Menendez and Gwendolyn Beck arrive for the State Dinner with President Obama in 2010. Picture: Alamy

Political career From 2012, she appeared to want to reinvent herself as a politician and ran for Arlington, Virginia, in Congress. Her campaign, according to Arlington Now, was boosted by a $12,600 donation from Epstein. According to the Mail, she said of this in 2014: “I did call every billionaire I know to ask for campaign funds, and Mr Epstein sent the donations. “I haven't spoken with him personally in years. During my years at Morgan Stanley, I managed a portion of his investment funds (about $65 million), and knew him personally.” She stood as an independent candidate in 2014 Virginia district elections, but came a distant third with 2.7 per cent of the vote. Her rationale said: “[Ms Beck] believes the constant political gridlock and low approval ratings of Congress, demands that the time is now for the "silent middle" to emerge. “She is fiscally responsible, socially inclusive, and believes the USA needs a strong national defence because the world is a very unstable place.” Her time in politics also saw her date Bob Menendez, a Democratic politician, who was senator for New Jersey from 2006 to 2024. Ms Beck was reportedly his date for a White House dinner in 2010, and they also holidayed in the Dominican Republic. It is unclear when the two broke up, but Menendez was found guilty on all counts in a corruption trial last year and has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. These days, she is manager of senior health at a Virginia hospital, and continues her advisory roles.

Epstein's mug shot after his 2019 conviction. Picture: Alamy