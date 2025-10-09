"We can finally breathe again", the families wrote to Mr Trump as they thanked him for giving them back "what we thought we had lost forever".

‘Bring Them Home’ posters of kidnapped and killed Israeli hostages. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Hamas could release the remaining Israeli hostages as early as Saturday after agreeing to parts of Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza in an ‘extraordinary first step’ towards achieving peace.

On Monday, the US President told the families of those kidnapped on the night of October 7 their loved ones will soon return home. "We can finally breathe again", the families wrote to Mr Trump as they thanked him for giving them back "what we thought we had lost forever". The Israeli military will also complete the first part of a partial withdrawal from Gaza within 24 hours of a deal being struck - as optimism grows that the deadly two-year conflict is drawing to a close. What do we know about the hostages? Hamas took 255 hostages from southern Israel on Hamas’ night of terror, which saw more than 1,000 Israeli’s slaughtered. Many were taken from the Nova music festival, while others were taken from their homes. The youngest, Kfir Bibas, was taken when he was just nine months old alongside his brother Ariel, 4, their mother Shiri and their father Yarden. Israel believes that 48 hostages remain in captivity, with 20 assumed alive. But who are the remaining hostages?

20 hostages are still asssumed alive. Picture: Getty

Matan Angrest

Matan Angrest. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Matan Angrest,21, is an Israeli soldier who is thought to have been on duty on the night of the attack. "My Matan, survive, hold on a little longer for me, for Dad, Adi, Ofir, and Roi, for an entire nation waiting for you,” his mother said this year in a statement via the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters. Matan Zangauker

Matan Zangauker. Picture: Hostage Families Forum.

Matan Zangauker,24, was kidnapped alongside his girlfriend Ilana Gritzewsky, 31. Ilana, a Mexican national, was released earlier this year. "Matan is coming home to me, to [his sisters] Natalie and Shani, and to [his partner] Ilana, the love of his life,” his mother wrote following Mr Trump's returns announcement. Avinatan Or

Avinatan Or. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Avinatan Or, 31, and his girlfriend, Noa Argamani, were also kidnapped alongside one another on October 7. Israel rescued Noa last year, but Avinatan has remained in captivity. "Cracks are opening around my heart and light is coming in. I am afraid, I am anxious, I am excited. I am trying not to be too happy and hopeful, not to let the light come in yet, because it's all very uncertain," his mother said earlier this week. Guy Gilboa-Dalal

Guy Gilboa-Dalal. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Guy Gilboa-Dalal, 23, was with his brother Gal when he was taken from Nova music festival on October 7. “It’s so hard missing him all day every day, thinking about him all day every day,” Gal said this month. “And as time goes by it’s getting harder and harder [to bear], and harder and harder to see the light at the end of the tunnel.” Eitan Abraham Mor

Eitan Abraham Mor. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Eitan Abraham Mor, 23, was on security duty at the Nova music festival was he was taken by Hamas. His father told Israeli radio in June that "the last sign of life" his family had had of Eitan was four months earlier. Tamir Nimrodi

Tamir Nimrodi. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Tamir Nimrodi, a non-combat soldier, was just 18 years old when he was taken by Hamas. His mother said she was "fearing the worst" but hoped that "he's still hanging on" two years after his abduction. Alon Ohel

Alon Ohel. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Alon Ohel 23, is a Serbian citizen who was at the Nova music festival when taken. His mother said in August she has not seen or heard from him since footage showed Hamas taking him away. Yosef-Chaim Ohana

Yosef-Chaim Ohana. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Yosef-Chaim Ohana, 25, was about to start a pilot course in the US before he was taken on October 7. Omri Miran

Omri Miran. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Omri Miran, a father of two, could soon be reunited with his family. The 47-year-old was abducted from Nahal Oz and his wife Lishay said she last saw him being driven away in his own vehicle. Bar Abraham Kupershtein

Bar Abraham Kupershtein. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Bar Abraham Kupershtein, 23, was reportedly trying to save lives and evacuate injured people at Nova when Hamas took him. "He was the one who evacuated the wounded under fire to save lives at the Nova party. He was the one who went back again and again, just to save one more person," his family said. Segev Kalfon

Segev Kalfon. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Segev Kalfon, 27, was working in a bakery and studying finance before he was captured. His mother, Galit Kalfon, said she has been suffering through a “terrible roller coaster” since then. Bipin Joshi

Bipin Joshi. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Bipin Joshi, 23, from Nepal, was in Israel to study agriculture when he was kidnapped from a kibbutz. His family say they received confirmation from Israeli intelligence that his phone was found in Gaza. Eitan Horn

Eitan Horn. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Eitan Horn, 38, an Argentinian citizen, was captured alongside his brother Yair, 46, from Nir Oz. The education is still being held hostage. His brother was released on 15 February. Maxim Herkin

Maxim Herkin. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Maxim Herkin, 36, moved to Israel from Ukraine and has a partner and young daughter waiting for him at home. Evyatar David

Evyatar David. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Evyatar David, 23, texted his family to say "they are bombarding the party" moments before he was taken. His brother Illay said he "is a full of life person, he is the kindest soul," and eagerly awaits his return. David Cunio

David Cunio. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

David Cunio, 34, was kidnapped along with his brother. His wife Sharon Aloni Cunio and their three-year-old twin daughters Ema and Yuly were freed in November 2023. Ariel Cunio

Ariel Cunio, 27,. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Ariel Cunio, 27, was kidnapped with his brothers and his parnter Arbel Yehud, 29, who was released on 30 January 2025. Nimrod Cohen

Nimrod Cohen. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Nimrod Cohen, 20, was captured from Nahal Oz. "It is a fragile situation and we don't want to be disappointed again. And yet I feel hope that soon I will see Nimrod and I can hug [him] again," his mother said this weekend. Rom Braslavski

Rom Braslavski. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Rom Braslavski, 20, was working as a security guard at Nova. He was reportedly attempting to rescue an injured person in the attack and has not been heard from since. Elkana Bohbot

Elkana Bohbot. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Elkana Bohbot, 35, reportedly tried to help to evacuate the wounded following the October 7 before he was taken by Hamas. `He has a wife and a young son waiting for his return. Ziv and Gal Berman

Ziv Berman. Picture: Hostage Families Forum

Gal Berman. Picture: Hostage Families Forum