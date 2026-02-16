From Andrew to Donald Trump, with Elon Musk and Richard Branson also included

Donald and Melania Trump with Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Further revelations are being unearthed from the Epstein Files after the US department of justice released 3.5 million documents into their investigation of the sex offender.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The DOJ shared the files after the Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed, releasing an initial batch in November before many more on January 30. Disgraced financier Epstein took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. He had twice previously been convicted for sex offences. The release of the files has shown the extent of his vast network of influences from his time in finance and also from his exotic social life and partying. Here are some of the biggest names to have been included within the Epstein Files. Read also: Andrew met model on taxpayer-funded China trip as 'fixer' sent photos to Epstein Read also: Pressure mounts on police over Andrew’s trade envoy role and Epstein ties as top UK prosecutor insists 'nobody above law' Who has featured in the Epstein Files? There is nothing in the files to implicate any of the following of wrongdoing or any guilt as per their association with Epstein. Where possible, we have approached those listed and published any more recent comments made about their relationship with Epstein. Here are just some of the names who have featured within the Epstein Files, a vast trove of more than 3.5 million documents.

Andrew was photographed with an unknown woman. Picture: Alamy

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Who: Second son of Queen Elizabeth II, eighth in line to the British throne Number of times featured in the files: 1,821 mentions Association with Epstein: The former Duke of York was a regular contact with Epstein and has been dogged by associations for years. Latest files showed him kneeling over a woman who was lying on the floor. Consequences: Andrew has denied allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s trafficking victims, that they were acquainted and had sex a number of times. Nonetheless, he has been stripped of all his royal titles and has moved from the Royal Lodge to a much smaller house in Sandringham.

Sarah with her former husband Andrew. Picture: Alamy

Sarah Ferguson Who: Ex wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Number of times featured in the files: 125 Association with Epstein: Revelations have shown that Fergie had asked Epstein for money, had invited him to a birthday party with her children, and had apologised over email for ending their association which she said she did to protect herself. Consequences: Sarah’s Trust, her charity, has closed, while she has stepped back from other good causes she represented and is now said to be temporarily based in the UAE as she considers her future. A spokesperson has said: “Like many people, she was taken in by [Epstein’s] lies. As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia.”

Mandelson with Epstein. Picture: Alamy

Lord Peter Mandelson Who: Former ambassador to the US and one-time business secretary Number of times featured in the files: 5,605 Association with Epstein: The files have shown that Lord Mandelson received £55,000 from Epstein. The former Labour peer contacted Epstein during the financial crisis in 2008 to share confidential information, it has been reported. Consequences: The Lord has left Labour and was previously sacked as the ambassador. He could now face further investigations. He has apologised to the victims of Epstein and has said he regrets their association. “I want to say loudly and clearly that I was wrong to believe him following his conviction and to continue my association with him afterwards,” he has said. Lord Mandelson has now left the House of Lords.

Jeffrey Epstein with Bill Clinton. Picture: Alamy

Bill Clinton Who: US president from 1993 to 2000 Number of times featured in the files: At least 3,000 times Association with Epstein: Bill Clinton was pictured in a swimming pool in an Epstein property and also a number of times alongside Epstein at events in the 1990s and 2000s. Consequences: Clinton could now be probed further. He wrote on social media: "I have called for the full release of the Epstein files. I have provided a sworn statement of what I know. I've agreed to appear in person before the committee." The former president has also said that he cut off ties as soon as he found out about Epstein’s crimes.

Elon Musk alongside Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

Elon Musk Who: Founder of Space X, owner of Twitter and one of the world’s richest men Number of times featured in the files: 1,080 Association with Epstein: The tech billionaire had a correspondence with Epstein over email and, in 2012, wrote: "What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?" Musk has since said that he never went to Epstein’s island. Consequences: Musk has said that files might be used to “smear my name”. He said he is concerned about those who "committed serious crimes with Epstein". Musk previously, during his spat with Donald Trump, said the president was in the Epstein Files.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Esptein at a party. Picture: Alamy

Donald Trump Who: President of the United States - previously a property tycoon Number of times featured in the files: 1,433 Association with Epstein: Donald Trump was an attendee of Epstein’s parties in the 1990s but has since distanced himself. "No, I had no idea. I had no idea. I haven't spoken to him in many, many years,” he said, recently, when asked. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "What President Trump has always said is that he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club because Jeffrey Epstein was a creep.” Nonetheless, Epstein’s brother Mark has said that the pair knew each other well. In 2002, Mr Trump is quoted as saying: “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy.” Consequences: Now the files have been released, Mr Trump is seeking to move on and, while he has not faced accusations or further probing, has dismissed questions in the press. "I think it's really time for the country to get onto something else, really," Mr Trump said recently.

Bill Gates holding a meeting with Epstein and others. Picture: Alamy

Bill Gates Who: Founder of Microsoft Number of times featured in the files: Undetermined Association with Epstein: Gates has expressed regret in his dealings with Epstein, which amounted to social visits. Epstein alleged in an email that the IT billionaire had contracted a sexually transmitted disease, but this has been rubbished by Gates. Consequences: "While Mr Gates acknowledges that meeting with Epstein was a serious error in judgment, he unequivocally denies any improper conduct related to Epstein and the horrible activities in which Epstein was involved," a statement has read.

Noam Chomsky with Epstein on a plane. Picture: Alamy

Noam Chomsky Who: Theorist and writer Number of times featured in the files: 3,794 Association with Epstein: The left-wing theorist was seen to advise Epstein in 2019 around a lawsuit and another email appears to lament the “terrible way” the media had treated the financier. Consequences: His wife Valeria Chomsky released a statement which read: "Epstein created a manipulative narrative about his case, which Noam, in good faith, believed in."

Branson with Epstein. Picture: Alamy