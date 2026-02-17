Who is Ingrid Seynhaeve? Belgian model photographed with Trump and Epstein
Belgian model, 52, has had a long career in the fashion industry and presented in her native country
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein have become two of the most recognisable faces in recent times, but a blonde-haired model once photographed between them is a lesser-known entity.
Mr Trump has featured heavily in the now-released Epstein Files, leading to ever-intense scrutiny over the US president’s relationship with the sex offender financier.
One such photo of the pair comes from a 1997 Victoria’s Secret party in New York, where the pair are snapped with Ingrid Seynhaeve - a Belgian model who was often seen alongside Mr Trump around this time. There were even reports the pair were briefly dating, although this has never been confirmed or verified.
There are no reports, however, that Seynhaeve had particular ties to Epstein, and she has never been implicated or accused of any wrongdoing.
Seynheave’s agency has been contacted by LBC for a response.
Who is Ingrid Seynhaeve?
Seynhaeve, 52, is a French-based Flemish Belgian supermodel who has a career dating back to 1991 when she was chosen, aged 18, above 150,000 candidates to win the Elite Model Look of the Year.
“Her plans to study economics and languages at University were put on hold and she became a highly coveted international model and spokesperson,” her official website states.
She caught the eye of Donald Trump in the early 1990s and after signing to his agency went onto model for Ralph Lauren, Dior, and Guess.
In 1997, the year she was snapped with Trump and Epstein, she had appeared at several events alongside the then property tycoon - who had separated from his second wife Marla Maples. This was in the years before Trump’s third marriage to current wife Melania, but, despite reports around the time, there was no romance between him and Seynhaeve.
As a model, Seynhaeve has gone onto grace the covers of magazines Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Max, Photo, and Paris Match. She has also hosted a Belgian TV modelling competition called Topmodel (an equivalent of Next Top Model) and presented MTV's House of Style.
According to Belgian website HBVL, Seyhaeve now lives in France and is married to the French actor Jean-Baptiste Iera, with whom she has sons named Lukas and Hayden Kaye. Judging by photos, she has been with Iera since at least the early 2000s and has recently shared timelapse pictures up to present with him.
Another Belgian website, P Magazine, quoted her as balking at the idea that she had a romantic relationship with Trump and has said she had a professional relationship with him.
As of February 2026, her US contact email is for a Trump Model agency.
Her current Instagram profile states she is working for TheModelCoop NY, Metropolitan Paris, Premier Models UK, Dominique Models Belgium, Munich Models Germany and Elite Miami.