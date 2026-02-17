Belgian model, 52, has had a long career in the fashion industry and presented in her native country

Donald Trump, Belgian model Ingrid Seynhaeve, and Jeffrey Epstein at a 1997 Victoria's Secret party in New York. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein have become two of the most recognisable faces in recent times, but a blonde-haired model once photographed between them is a lesser-known entity.

Mr Trump has featured heavily in the now-released Epstein Files, leading to ever-intense scrutiny over the US president’s relationship with the sex offender financier. One such photo of the pair comes from a 1997 Victoria’s Secret party in New York, where the pair are snapped with Ingrid Seynhaeve - a Belgian model who was often seen alongside Mr Trump around this time. There were even reports the pair were briefly dating, although this has never been confirmed or verified. There are no reports, however, that Seynhaeve had particular ties to Epstein, and she has never been implicated or accused of any wrongdoing. Seynheave’s agency has been contacted by LBC for a response.

Ingrid Seynhaeve, left, was noticed by Trump and Marla Maples at a 1991 modelling competition. Picture: Alamy

Who is Ingrid Seynhaeve? Seynhaeve, 52, is a French-based Flemish Belgian supermodel who has a career dating back to 1991 when she was chosen, aged 18, above 150,000 candidates to win the Elite Model Look of the Year. “Her plans to study economics and languages at University were put on hold and she became a highly coveted international model and spokesperson,” her official website states.

At a GQ Party in 1999, while well established as a model working in the US. Picture: Alamy

Outside a shop in New York. Picture: Alamy

She caught the eye of Donald Trump in the early 1990s and after signing to his agency went onto model for Ralph Lauren, Dior, and Guess. In 1997, the year she was snapped with Trump and Epstein, she had appeared at several events alongside the then property tycoon - who had separated from his second wife Marla Maples. This was in the years before Trump’s third marriage to current wife Melania, but, despite reports around the time, there was no romance between him and Seynhaeve. As a model, Seynhaeve has gone onto grace the covers of magazines Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Max, Photo, and Paris Match. She has also hosted a Belgian TV modelling competition called Topmodel (an equivalent of Next Top Model) and presented MTV's House of Style.

With her husband Jean-Baptiste Iera in 2003. Picture: Alamy

At a 2004 fashion event. Picture: Alamy

According to Belgian website HBVL, Seyhaeve now lives in France and is married to the French actor Jean-Baptiste Iera, with whom she has sons named Lukas and Hayden Kaye. Judging by photos, she has been with Iera since at least the early 2000s and has recently shared timelapse pictures up to present with him. Another Belgian website, P Magazine, quoted her as balking at the idea that she had a romantic relationship with Trump and has said she had a professional relationship with him.

Modelling in New York in 2007. Picture: Alamy

Arriving for the Christian Dior Spring-Summer 2012 Haute-Couture collection. Picture: Alamy