Ariana Grande and boyfriend Ricky Alvarez have reconciled after 10 years apart. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Ariana Grande finished her Eternal Sunshine tour in London with a romantic nod towards her boyfriend Ricky Alvarez.

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Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez first met on stage during her Honeymoon Tour in 2014. Picture: Getty

Who is Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ricky Alvarez? Ricky's name was first brought to the spotlight when he began dating the pop star in 2015 after they met on Ariana's Honeymoon Tour. He also featured in her 'Be My Baby' music video. A back-up dancer and choreographer, the Mexican-American performer and Ariana struck up a relationship after the tour came to an end. Sadly, they only dated for 12 months with their split confirmed on social media. Since then, Ricky, 35, has moved on from dancing and is now a full time photographer and director. He has set up his own business, All Things Mean, and has worked with big brands including Nike, Adidas, Calvin Klein and Puma. In June 2026, reconciliation rumours between Ariana and Ricky emerged when she first changed the lyrics to her song at the beginning of her Eternal Sunshine tour. She sang: "Wrote some songs about Ricky / I know he’s still got my back."

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez officially got together in 2015 but broke up after a year of dating. Picture: Getty