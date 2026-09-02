Who is Ariana Granda dating? Ricky Alvarez details revealed as she hints at marriage
Ariana Grande finished her Eternal Sunshine tour in London with a romantic nod towards her boyfriend Ricky Alvarez.
Listen to this article
Taking to the stage for the final time at London's O2 arena, Ariana Grande is not only committing to a huge step back from entertainment and public life, but she also hinted her relationship with boyfriend Ricky Alvarez was stronger than ever.
Singing her iconic 2018 hit 'Thank U, Next', the Wicked actress changed the lyrics which referred to Ricky, leaving many fans thinking marriage was a possibility for these two second time around.
The original line of the song which references her now boyfriend was: "Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh."
- Read more: Ariana Grande thanks fans for being 'by her side' ahead of stepping back from public life
- Read more: Cynthia Erivo hails Ariana Grande as 'my favourite person to sing with' after she surprises fans during concert
But now, after they've began dating again, she changed them to: "Wrote some songs about Ricky / I’m tryna make him my last."
Who is Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ricky Alvarez?
Ricky's name was first brought to the spotlight when he began dating the pop star in 2015 after they met on Ariana's Honeymoon Tour. He also featured in her 'Be My Baby' music video.
A back-up dancer and choreographer, the Mexican-American performer and Ariana struck up a relationship after the tour came to an end. Sadly, they only dated for 12 months with their split confirmed on social media.
Since then, Ricky, 35, has moved on from dancing and is now a full time photographer and director. He has set up his own business, All Things Mean, and has worked with big brands including Nike, Adidas, Calvin Klein and Puma.
In June 2026, reconciliation rumours between Ariana and Ricky emerged when she first changed the lyrics to her song at the beginning of her Eternal Sunshine tour.
She sang: "Wrote some songs about Ricky / I know he’s still got my back."
Ariana, 33, also altered them again in July and sang: "Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back."
It's reported Ariana and Ricky remained friends after their relationship and now they're giving romance another go but "taking things slow".
Ariana split with ex-boyfriend Ethan Slater earlier this year after three years of dating.