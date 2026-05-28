Lee Andrews found in Dubai prison after former model reported him missing

Katie Price and her husband Lee Andrews. Picture: Instagram

By William Mata

Lee Andrews is reported to have called his wife Katie Price from a Dubai prison, ending two weeks of uncertainty as to his whereabouts.

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“I have found him – he is alive, and he is OK," Price told the Sun, having previously claimed that she had not made up his disappearance to build publicity. Of the two-minute call, she added: “I told him how worried I had been and told him I loved him. It was very rushed, but he said the authorities out there thought he was a spy. I don’t know much more than that right now.” She said Andrews told her that he was arrested and detained on suspicion of espionage, and has been held at Dubai’s notorious Al Awir prison - something she learned from his father, Peter Andrews. Price appears to have taken down her Instagram page amid the situation, which began in January when the pair were married only a few days after meeting for the first time. Here is what we know about Lee Andrews.

Who is Lee Andrews? Andrews, 43, is a British entrepreneur who is based in Dubai. He works as a businessman and influencer, although details about his adventures are unclear, despite The Sun claiming he had professed to be a millionaire.

Andrews got engaged to Alana Percival, 32, last year but the relationship was over before the end of 2025. He soon moved on to Price, who said they connected online before ever meeting in person. She said they even got matching tattoos and bought rings for one another before their first face-to-face meeting. Percival said to Price that one of Andrews's exes, Crystal Janke, had been hoodwinked into handing over £123,000 to invest in his company after he promised her a "return of £1million" which never came. Despite a plea to "run for the hills," Price accepted his proposal in January, with Andrews reportedly using the same ring that he gave to his ex-wife Dina Sari Taji, whom he was married to from 2020 to 2024. They got married in Dubai, where Andrews spends some of his time, according to reports, and the wedding was just weeks after Price confirmed her relationship with JJ Slater had ended. In February, Price, 47, said that she was expecting a child with Andrews, which he later backed up. Price, in a rant at Andrews's ex-partner Percival, said: "I know all about you and who you are. "At least I’m the real woman he has found and deserves, but please just enjoy watching us build our empire as I’m having his child." Price already has five children Harvey, 23, Junior, 20, Princess, 18, Jett, 12, and Bunny, 11. She has been married previously to Kieran Hayler, Alex Reid and Peter Andre.