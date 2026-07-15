Fifa World Cup 2026 confirm super star performances ahead of final game
To mark the end of the football tournament which takes place in New York on Sunday 19th July, there will be a closing ceremony and half-time show featuring top performers from around the world.
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The 2026 Fifa World Cup final will see Spain take on the winners of the England vs Argentina game this weekend and in true Super Bowl-style, the final match will see multiple performers take to the stage.
With the closing ceremony happening before kick-off, and with more artists performing at half-time, The Met Life Stadium in New Jersey will see some of the biggest music acts perform for audiences across the globe.
Heimo Schirgi, FIFA Chief Operating Officer, said: "Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament."
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In a first for the World Cup 2026, players and fans will also see an extended half-time of up to 25 minutes as more artists perform. The exact time is yet to be confirmed by Fifa.
Who is performing at the World Cup closing ceremony?
Set to begin at 6:30pm, the closing ceremony will last 90 minutes before the kick off time. Performers are:
- Jennifer Hudson - She will sing a special rendition of the United States national anthem, 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
- Tom Cruise
- iShowSpeed
- Robbie Williams
- Nicole Scherzinger
- Laura Pausini
The closing ceremony will focus on celebrating all 48 teams and the World Cup journey from this year.
Who is performing at the World Cup final half time show?
Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, has taken charge of the 11-minute long half-time show. Performers include:
- Justin Biber
- Madonna
- Shakira
- Gustavo Dudamel
- BTS