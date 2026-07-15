To mark the end of the football tournament which takes place in New York on Sunday 19th July, there will be a closing ceremony and half-time show featuring top performers from around the world.

The 2026 Fifa World Cup final will see Spain take on the winners of the England vs Argentina game this weekend and in true Super Bowl-style, the final match will see multiple performers take to the stage.

With the closing ceremony happening before kick-off, and with more artists performing at half-time, The Met Life Stadium in New Jersey will see some of the biggest music acts perform for audiences across the globe.

Heimo Schirgi, FIFA Chief Operating Officer, said: "Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament."

In a first for the World Cup 2026, players and fans will also see an extended half-time of up to 25 minutes as more artists perform. The exact time is yet to be confirmed by Fifa.