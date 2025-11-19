Profile of the chancellor of the exchequer as she prepares for the Autumn Budget 2025

Reeves has been chancellor since 2024 . Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Rachel Reeves is preparing to deliver a crunch Autumn Budget with the UK’s economy not growing as hoped.

The chancellor received a timely boost on Wednesday with news that British inflation has fallen to its lowest levels since June. "This fall in inflation is good news for households and businesses across the country, but I'm determined to do more to bring prices down,” she said. "That's why at the Budget next week I will take the fair choices to deliver on the public's priorities to cut NHS waiting lists, cut national debt and cut the cost of living."

Reeves is under pressure going into the Autumn Budget. Picture: Alamy

Ms Reeves is contending against “weaker-than-expected" economic growth figures. She blamed the weaker performance on the Jaguar Land Rover production shutdown in the wake of its cyber attack, with gross domestic product (GDP) declining 0.1% in September. Economic expert Andy Haldane put this down to rumours of what could be in the budget. Who is Rachel Reeves? Rachel Reeves is the chancellor of the exchequer, having been appointed by prime minister Sir Keir Starmer after Labour’s election victory in 2024. Also MP for Leeds West and Pudsey, Ms Reeves’s role means she is “chief financial minister and as such is responsible for growing the UK economy, raising revenue through taxation or borrowing and for controlling public spending,” states her government profile.

What is Rachel Reeves’s background? Rachel Reeves, 46, was born in Lewisham, south London, and became a member of the Labour Party as a teenager - campaigning ahead of Tony Blair’s victory in 1997. After graduating from Oxford University, she worked in the Bank of England from 2000 to 2006 before moving to Leeds to work for the retail arm of the bank HBOS. Ms Reeves was a paper candidate in the 2005 general election and won her current Leeds seat in 2010, having been selected by the party from an all-female shortlist. During the Tory government, she served as chairman of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee from 2017 to 2020.

Ellie and Rachel Reeves at the Labour conference. Picture: Alamy

Is Rachel Reeves married? Rachel Reeves is married to Nicholas Joicey, 55, who is Second Permanent Secretary and Group Chief Operating Officer at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. Ms Reeves gave birth to their daughter in 2012, and son in 2015. Who is Rachel Reeves’s sister? Rachel Reeves’s sister is Ellie Reeves, who is also an MP and has represented Lewisham West and East Dulwich since 2017. Ellie has recently been appointed solicitor general for England and Wales. She was seen comforting her older sister when Rachel Reeves was seen to cry during Prime Minister’s Questions earlier this year. Other sibling MPs are Angela and Maria Eagle, while fellow Labour MPs Emma Foody and Alex Morris are married. Louise Sandher-Jones and Jeevun Sandher, both Labour MPs, are also married. Ellie Reeves’s husband John Cryer was an MP until the last election and is now a Lord.