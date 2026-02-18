Women and the middle classes dominate the use of weight-loss jabs. Picture: Alamy

By Jane Kirby

New research has revealed women and the middle classes are dominating the use of weight loss jabs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Analysis of private prescriptions for drugs like Mounjaro show that almost 80% are for women, while the highest uptake is among men and women aged 30 to 49, falling sharply after the age of 60. The Health Foundation, working with online weight management provider Voy, analysed 113,630 patients who received a private prescription between November 2024 and October 2025, and also looked at where they lived as a measure of deprivation. The prescribed drugs were glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (often called GLP-1s or GLP-1RAs), which are medicines that help people feel fuller by mimicking the natural hormone released after eating. Read more: Boots launches first high street service for weight loss jabs

The research showed that people in the most deprived regions were around a third less likely to get the jabs than those in the least deprived. This is despite deprived regions having far higher obesity levels and having the greater potential to benefit from the drugs, according to the Health Foundation. The study also found that people in more deprived areas tend to start treatment when they are heavier, suggesting further inequalities in access to the drugs. Among 30 to 49-year-olds in the most deprived areas, around 45% began treatment with a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or above, compared with around 30% in the least deprived areas. The Health Foundation said this suggests people are getting the drugs later, putting their health at risk in the meantime. NHS England has put in place a phased rollout of Mounjaro over a period of up to 12 years, but current data suggests even patients who are eligible now cannot get the drug. On the NHS, some 220,000 patients have been prioritised in the first three years of a 12-year rollout.