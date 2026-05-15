Sir Keir Starmer has appointed James Murray as health secretary after Wes Streeting resigned in protest over Labour's leadership.

The prime minister acted after Ilford MP Mr Streeting announced he would leave the Cabinet on the back of disappointing local election results for the government.

His place on the frontbench will be taken by Mr Murray, a loyalist to Sir Keir who has served as Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury and Chief Secretary to the Treasury since Labour came into power in July 2024.

The announcement went under the radar, amid the furore surrounding Mr Streeting's resignation, which could ultimately lead to the prime minister facing a party leadership contest.

Mr Murray smiled and said “good morning” to members of the press, but did not answer questions about Sir Keir's future when he left No 10 after a 25-minute meeting on Thursday.

He tweeted: "Deeply honoured to be appointed by the Prime Minister as Health & Social Care Secretary.

"Huge thanks to @RachelReevesMP for my time as part of her fantastic team. Can't wait to get started and continue @wesstreeting's brilliant work on such a critical mission for our country."

Mr Streeting tweeted: “Congratulations to @jamesmurray_ldn on his promotion to Health & Social Care Secretary.

“He inherits a wonderful team and an important mission. He has my full support.”

As part of the shuffle, Lucy Rigby was appointed to Mr Murray’s former role as Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Rachel Blake will succeed her as Economic Secretary to the Treasury.