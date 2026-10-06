Tributes paid to Jeffrey Archer, former Conservative MP and author, after his sudden death on Monday - on the eve of his book's release

Jeffrey Archer documented his experiences in prison in the early 2000s. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Tributes are being paid to former Conservative MP and author Jeffrey Archer, who has died aged 86 on the eve of his final book being published.

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Baron Archer had been on TV on Sunday promoting his novel Adam and Eve, but his publisher, HarperCollins, shared on Monday that he had died at home. The news came as a surprise, but friends wasted little time in paying tribute, with Dame Priti Patel, Sir John Major, Kemi Badenoch, and Nadhim Zahawi among those who paid respects. Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, who had seen Archer the day before, tweeted: "I can’t believe that Jeffrey Archer - who was always so alive - is suddenly dead. "We had a wonderful day together yesterday - as anyone who was there will tell you, he was in brilliant form on stage yesterday celebrating the publication of his 50th and final best-selling novel." Here is a look at Archer's life and career. Read also: Kemi Badenoch left scrambling for cover after Nick Ferrari asks her about Tories £10bn Iron Dome plan

Jeffrey Archer author and politician, signing books during a book tour of Conserative Party constituancies in the south west of England, 1990. Picture: Alamy

Who was Jeffrey Archer? Jeffrey Archer had a successful career as a novelist alongside being a Conservative MP, and was made a life peer in 1992 as Lord Archer of Weston-super-Mare. He was a popular member of the Conservative Party, despite having only been an MP from 1969 to 1974, when he was forced to leave because of financial issues. He had returned to the fray in the 1980s after his fiction career had taken off, but held no further elected positions. He made millions out of his best-selling novels, most notably Kane and Abel, after his first publishing success with Not A Penny More, Not A Penny Less in 1976. He was due to be at the Cheltenham Festival on Saturday to discuss his final novel, Adam and Eve, which is published on Tuesday. He died aged 86 on Monday, and leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Dame Mary Archer, their two sons and five grandchildren.

Jeffrey Archer in 2001 after being allowed out of prison for his mother's funeral. Picture: Alamy

Why did he go to prison? Baron Archer was imprisoned for four years in 2000 for perjury and perverting the course of justice. The saga began in the 1980s when the News of the World printed a story stating, correctly, that he had paid £2,000 to Monica Coghlan, a sex worker, through an intermediary. The Daily Star did its own version, wrongly reporting that he had paid for sex with Ms Coghlan. Archer then won £500,000 in his libel case against the Star. But in 2000, he was found to have committed perjury in the 1987 case, inventing an alibi around his whereabouts. After being sentenced, he spent time in HMP Belmarsh, HMP Wayland, and HMP North Sea Camp, before getting an early release in 2003. Archer repaid the Daily Star £500,000 and was also ordered to pay £1.3 million in court costs.

London, UK. 11th June 2019. Life Peer, Baron Archer of Weston-super-Mare, arriving at the House of Lords. Credit: Joe Kuis / Alamy News. Picture: Alamy

What roles did he have in government? Baron Archer was initially MP for Louth in Lincolnshire from 1969 to 1974, before financial issues linked to a £500,000 investment scheme saw him stand down at the October 1974 general election. He returned to political life in the 1980s and was feted for his public speaking. He was appointed as deputy chairman of the Conservative Party by Margaret Thatcher in September 1985, but resigned a year later due to the exposure of the Monica Coghlan affair. He was made a life peer in 1992 as Lord Archer of Weston-super-Mare, becoming the Conservatives’ choice to fight for the party in the first London mayoral election in 2000. But his campaign ended when his political career crashed in 2001 with the disgrace of his imprisonment for four years. He remained a peer until 2024, but did not take part in any government votes. Read also: Bestselling novelist and former Tory MP Jeffrey Archer dies aged 86

Jeffrey Archer was on the BBC as recently as Sunday. Picture: Alamy