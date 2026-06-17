Jeremy Clarkson has been undergoing treatment for an "aggressive form" of cancer, he revealed on his show - which was broadcast on Tuesday.

The presenter, 66, did not share what kind of the condition he has, but it has now been revealed that he has prostate cancer.

In the episode of Clarkson's Farm, he said: “I had a medical, you remember, back in May. I disappeared off the other week, and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it’s aggressive, but it’s really early, so the treatment will be, you know."

As well as his co-star Kaleb Cooper, Clarkson's partner Lisa Hogan is another to feature on the Amazon series.

Here is what you need to know about her.

Read also: Everything we know about Jeremy Clarkson's cancer diagnosis