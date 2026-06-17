Who is Jeremy Clarkson's partner Lisa Hogan?
Clarkson's Farm presenter tells co-host Kaleb Cooper that he has been diagnosed with cancer
Jeremy Clarkson has been undergoing treatment for an "aggressive form" of cancer, he revealed on his show - which was broadcast on Tuesday.
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The presenter, 66, did not share what kind of the condition he has, but it has now been revealed that he has prostate cancer.
In the episode of Clarkson's Farm, he said: “I had a medical, you remember, back in May. I disappeared off the other week, and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it’s aggressive, but it’s really early, so the treatment will be, you know."
As well as his co-star Kaleb Cooper, Clarkson's partner Lisa Hogan is another to feature on the Amazon series.
Here is what you need to know about her.
Read also: Everything we know about Jeremy Clarkson's cancer diagnosis
Who is Jeremy Clarkson's partner Lisa Hogan?
Lisa Hogan is an Irish former model who has been romantically involved with Jeremy Clarkson since 2017.
The pair are thought to have met in the mid 2010s and were friends before starting a relationship.
She was born in Dublin and has also lived in Australia, Mallorca, London and in Switzerland but has now settled down with the presenter on Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds, where Clarkson's Farm is presented from.
Hogan was previously married but divorced her first husband, Steven, in 2005 and has three children.
Clarkson has not proposed to Hogan and she has previously said in an interview she wouldn't want to take his name.
Who has Jeremy Clarkson been married to?
Clarkson was married to Alex Hall in 1989 but this lasted for only a short time and he then married his then-manager Frances Cain in 1993, divorcing her in 2014.
How many children does Jeremy Clarkson have?
He has three children from his marriage to Cain: Emily, 31, Finlo, 29, and Katya, 26.
Emily has two children with her partner, making Clarkson a grandfather.