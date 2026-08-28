Europe’s oldest reigning monarch, King Harald V, has died aged 89, which means there will be a new figure on the Norwegian throne.

King Charles has led tributes to Harald, who was his cousin, after Oslo confirmed he had passed from a rare blood condition.

The King of Norway, who had been on the throne for 35 years, is being remembered with flags being flown at half-mast on government buildings.

Charles III said: “As Norway mourns the loss of so towering a figure, my whole family join in remembering a much-loved kinsman and friend whose kindness, compassion and deep sense of duty echoed from across the sea and across the decades."

Here is what you need to know about the Norwegian order of succession.

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