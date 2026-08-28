Who is the new monarch in Norway and what is the line of succession?
King Harald of Norway dies aged 89 after three decades on the throne
Europe’s oldest reigning monarch, King Harald V, has died aged 89, which means there will be a new figure on the Norwegian throne.
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King Charles has led tributes to Harald, who was his cousin, after Oslo confirmed he had passed from a rare blood condition.
The King of Norway, who had been on the throne for 35 years, is being remembered with flags being flown at half-mast on government buildings.
Charles III said: “As Norway mourns the loss of so towering a figure, my whole family join in remembering a much-loved kinsman and friend whose kindness, compassion and deep sense of duty echoed from across the sea and across the decades."
Here is what you need to know about the Norwegian order of succession.
Who is the new monarch in Norway?
Upon King Harald's death, his son King Haakon VIII immediately took the throne, and the 53-year-old will be crowned at a later date.
He has one sibling, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, and their mother is Sonja of Norway, who is no longer the Queen of Norway.
King Haakon's wife has been upgraded to Queen Mette-Marit of Norway, and their daughter Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, is now heir apparent of Norway.
Mette-Marit had an association with Jeffrey Epstein, and recent files showed the pair had correspondence with the late sex offender from 2011 to 2016, something which has rocked the royal family.
Her son Marius Borg Høiby, who was born in a previous relationship and is not in the line of succession, was in June found guilty of 34 of the 40 criminal charges against him, including two counts of rape.
Høiby is currently serving four years in prison, although the case is currently on appeal and he is under house arrest.
Norway's order of succession
Norway has six people in its order of succession, as only immediate family members of a King or Queen are considered.
- HRH Princess Ingrid Alexandra (Daughter of Crown Prince Haakon)
- Prince Sverre Magnus (Son of Crown Prince Haakon)
- Princess Märtha Louise (Daughter of King Harald V)
- Maud Angelica Behn (Eldest daughter of Princess Märtha Louise)
- Leah Isadora Behn (Second daughter of Princess Märtha Louise)
- Emma Tallulah Behn (Youngest daughter of Princess Märtha Louise)