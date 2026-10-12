Who is Laura Gallacher? Russell Brand joined by wife for court appearance
Laura Brand sticking by her husband as rape trial begins in London
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Laura Gallacher joined her husband, Russell Brand, as the comedian and actor attended court on Monday for the start of his trial.
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Fifty-one-year-old entertainer Brand was at Southwark Crown Court on Monday for the jury selection in what is set to be a 10-day trial.
Brand faces numerous rape and sexual assault charges, which date from 1999 to 2009, and he has previously pleaded not guilty.
Previous hearings have heard that Brand is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room at the Labour Party conference in Bournemouth, grabbing a TV worker’s breasts and forcing her into a sex act in a toilet, and kissing and groping a radio station worker.
Laura Gallacher, who is also known as Laura Brand, was beside him as he entered the court and appears to be supporting her husband as he faces the court hearings.
Read also: Russell Brand’s rape trial delayed until October due to summer holidays
Who is Russell Brand's wife, Laura?
Laura Gallacher, who is also known as Laura Brand, has been Russell Brand's wife since 2017 and is an author and illustrator.
The 38-year-old is the sister of Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher and the daughter of former Ryder Cup golf captain Bernard Gallacher.
She grew up in Wentworth, Surrey, and met Brand in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 31, but they did not date for very long. Brand went on to marry Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012.
Gallacher told Grazia that she had encountered Brand again in 2015, shortly after she had come out of a relationship.
They dated for two further years before getting married in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, in 2017.
Brand and Gallacher have three children together, two daughters and a son.
Since 2023, the pair have hosted an event together called Community with Laura + Russell Brand, which includes holistic therapy and a "practical life workshop".
She reportedly rarely joins Brand for his church commitments but did feature alongside her husband earlier this year in a Facebook video called 'This is what me and my wife are doing now' - where the pair were sitting around with crosses in front of a Bible.
Under her own steam, she has written The Joy Journal for Magical Everyday Play for children, and The Joy Journal for Grown-ups.
She is also said to have done the lion's share of parenting, with Brand having admitted to having never changed a nappy.