Laura Brand sticking by her husband as rape trial begins in London

Comedian and actor Russell Brand, accompanied by his wife Laura Brand, leaves Southwark Crown Court where he is charged with counts of rape and sexual assault against six women, which he has denied, in London, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By William Mata

Laura Gallacher joined her husband, Russell Brand, as the comedian and actor attended court on Monday for the start of his trial.

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Comedian and actor Russel Brand, accompanied by his wife Laura Brand. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Who is Russell Brand's wife, Laura? Laura Gallacher, who is also known as Laura Brand, has been Russell Brand's wife since 2017 and is an author and illustrator. The 38-year-old is the sister of Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher and the daughter of former Ryder Cup golf captain Bernard Gallacher. She grew up in Wentworth, Surrey, and met Brand in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 31, but they did not date for very long. Brand went on to marry Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012. Gallacher told Grazia that she had encountered Brand again in 2015, shortly after she had come out of a relationship. They dated for two further years before getting married in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, in 2017. Brand and Gallacher have three children together, two daughters and a son.

Brand and Gallacher dated in the 2000s before breaking up. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd/Alamy

Laura's sister is the presenter Kirsty Gallacher . Picture: Associated Press/Alamy