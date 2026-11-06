Other half of fallen entertainer seen distraught in Southwark Crown Court after guilty verdict read

Laura Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By William Mata

Laura Gallacher was seen crying in court as her husband, Russell Brand, was found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults.

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The disgraced entertainer spent his first night in prison on Thursday after the Southwark Crown Court jury delivered a guilty verdict on four of his charges. He was cleared by the jury of two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault. The 51-year-old will be sentenced on Monday and faces years in jail. He spoke of his fears of being locked up in an episode of his Sunday Service show recorded on October 11, the day before the jury was selected. He told his wife: "I don't like things where it's like you might have to go to prison." She replied: "Yeah, I know, but that is just the nature of what a trial is." Brand said to his wife, "I love you," before going to the dock to hear his fate, but showed no emotion as the verdict was read. Read also: Russell Brand's barrister goes on furious foul-mouthed tirade against journalist outside court

Laura Brand accompanied her husband to some of his court appearances. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Who is Laura Gallacher? Laura Gallacher, who is also known as Laura Brand, has been Russell Brand's wife since 2017 and is an author and illustrator. The 38-year-old is the daughter of former Ryder Cup golf captain Bernard Gallacher. She grew up in Wentworth, Surrey, and met Brand in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 31, but they did not date for very long. Brand went on to marry Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012. Gallacher told Grazia that she had encountered Brand again in 2015, shortly after she had come out of a relationship. They dated for two further years before getting married in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, in 2017. Brand and Gallacher have three children together, two daughters and a son.

Brand and Gallacher dated in the 2000s before breaking up. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd/Alamy

Since 2023, the pair have hosted an event together called Community with Laura + Russell Brand, which includes holistic therapy and a "practical life workshop". She reportedly rarely joins Brand for his church commitments but did feature alongside her husband earlier this year in a Facebook video called 'This is what me and my wife are doing now' - where the pair were sitting around with crosses in front of a Bible. Under her own steam, she has written The Joy Journal for Magical Everyday Play for children, and The Joy Journal for Grown-ups. She is also said to have done the lion's share of parenting, with Brand having admitted to having never changed a nappy.

Russell Brand's wife Laura Gallacher outside Southwark Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Gallacher was seen in tears when the verdict was read out about her husband. She had joined him for many of his appearances in court and gave evidence on one occasion. Detailing how she and Brand broke up in summer 2007, she told the court that she was “very aware” of his promiscuity. “I wasn’t interested in having a relationship with him if he was sleeping with other people," she told the court. “I was invested, we both had told each other we loved each other but it was clear it was difficult for him to be monogamous.” Gallacher detailed how she and Brand got back together again as a couple in 2015 and later married in 2017, having previously married to singer Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012. Giving evidence, Gallacher said Brand was “very caring” and they always have sex “at my pace”. Talking of when they began dating in 2007, Ms Gallacher said: “I was not experienced, I had only had one partner before Russell. “I felt entirely cared for and looked after by Russell.”

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Russell Brand's wife Laura Gallacher looks on as her husband, in the dock at Southwark Crown Court, London, is found guilty. Picture: PA Images/Alamy