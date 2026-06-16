Who is Liz Kendall? Labour technology secretary the face of the social media ban for under-16s
Labour's tech secretary hits back at Elon Musk and says Ofcom 'needs to do more' with regulation as UK follows the Australian example
Labour's technology secretary Liz Kendall has called for Ofcom to be tougher and faster in enforcing the government's social media ban for under-16s.
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Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Cabinet member said firms will need to be held accountable if the ban, announced by Sir Keir Starmer on Monday, is to work.
Ms Kendall, whose full title is Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, went on to challenge Elon Musk to stop violence and nudity being shared on Twitter, and also added that Bluesky will also be banned.
She said: "Tech companies have had countless opportunities to keep children safe, yet they have failed to act. That is why we are taking power away from the tech giants and putting it back in parents’ hands.
"My driving force has always been to give every child, from every background, the best possible start in life. That is what these regulations will deliver."
Read also: Ofcom must get tougher on tech firms if under-16s social media ban is to work, says Technology Secretary
Read also: Tech Secretary hits out at Elon Musk over 'online violence' and 'vile' deepfake images on X
Who is Liz Kendall?
Liz Kendall, 55, is Labour's technology secretary and MP for Leicester West, a role she has held since 2010.
She was born in Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, and grew up at the same school as future Spice Girl Gerri Halliwell before graduating from Cambridge with a history degree.
After graduating, she joined the Labour Party and worked for Harriet Harman, among others, before winning the MP seat.
On her manifesto as MP, she said: "For me, politics has always been about helping make life easier and fairer for ordinary people.
"I can’t promise I will solve every problem in this area – and you wouldn’t believe me if I did. But I can promise I will always work hard for you, stand up for you and be on your side."
Ms Kendall is considered to be to on the right of the Labour Party and served on Ed Miliband's shadow cabinet from 2015 until that year's election.
She was one of the candidates to replace the departing leader but lost out to Jeremy Corbyn, and resigned under his leadership.
But following Sir Keir Starmer being elected Labour leader, she returned to the shadow front benches and was named work and pensions secretary upon the party's election win in 2024.
Ms Kendall was named technology secretary in 2025.
She is a mother-of-one, having had a baby through surrogacy in 2021 with her partner - the identity of whom is not known, with Ms Kendall protective of her personal life.
Ms Kendall is no relation to the actress Felicity Kendal.
When will the UK government ban social media for under-16s?
The UK government is moving ahead with a plan to ban social media for the under-16s, which will affect those born from January 1, 2009.
Legislation is currently passing through, and is set to be confirmed towards the end of 2026 and then be enforced in the middle of 2027.
What does she think of AI?
Ms Kendall has given cautious backing to artificial intelligence (AI), stating that it will "work for workers" and not the other way around.
She said at London Tech Week: “We’ve got to make sure AI enhances work: that we help people through the jobs transition, and we’re not like the Tories, who just leave people to cope on their own."
Last year, the government announced a £187 million TechFirst AI training scheme.
Ms Kendall added: "We want AI to work for Britain, and that means ensuring Britons can work with AI.
"Change is inevitable, but the consequences of change are not. We will protect people from the risks of AI while ensuring everyone can share in its benefits.
"That starts with giving people the skills and confidence they need to seize the opportunities AI brings, putting the power and control into their hands."
What is her relationship with Greg Davies?
Liz Kendall was in a relationship with the comedian and actor Greg Davies for eight years from 2007 to 2015, and remain "good friends," as per a Guardian interview.
Upon their breakup, she said: “I am not going to be the sort of politician who does all that stuff about their private life because it’s very precious to me and really important to me that I have that space that’s personal and just to me.
“We are not together any more but we remain really good friends.”