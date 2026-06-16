Labour's tech secretary hits back at Elon Musk and says Ofcom 'needs to do more' with regulation as UK follows the Australian example

By William Mata

Labour's technology secretary Liz Kendall has called for Ofcom to be tougher and faster in enforcing the government's social media ban for under-16s.

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Liz Kendall is the technology secretary under Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

Who is Liz Kendall? Liz Kendall, 55, is Labour's technology secretary and MP for Leicester West, a role she has held since 2010. She was born in Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, and grew up at the same school as future Spice Girl Gerri Halliwell before graduating from Cambridge with a history degree. After graduating, she joined the Labour Party and worked for Harriet Harman, among others, before winning the MP seat. On her manifesto as MP, she said: "For me, politics has always been about helping make life easier and fairer for ordinary people. "I can’t promise I will solve every problem in this area – and you wouldn’t believe me if I did. But I can promise I will always work hard for you, stand up for you and be on your side." Ms Kendall is considered to be to on the right of the Labour Party and served on Ed Miliband's shadow cabinet from 2015 until that year's election. She was one of the candidates to replace the departing leader but lost out to Jeremy Corbyn, and resigned under his leadership. But following Sir Keir Starmer being elected Labour leader, she returned to the shadow front benches and was named work and pensions secretary upon the party's election win in 2024. Ms Kendall was named technology secretary in 2025. She is a mother-of-one, having had a baby through surrogacy in 2021 with her partner - the identity of whom is not known, with Ms Kendall protective of her personal life. Ms Kendall is no relation to the actress Felicity Kendal.

Ms Kendall outlines the social media ban on LBC. Picture: Alamy

When will the UK government ban social media for under-16s? The UK government is moving ahead with a plan to ban social media for the under-16s, which will affect those born from January 1, 2009. Legislation is currently passing through, and is set to be confirmed towards the end of 2026 and then be enforced in the middle of 2027. What does she think of AI? Ms Kendall has given cautious backing to artificial intelligence (AI), stating that it will "work for workers" and not the other way around. She said at London Tech Week: “We’ve got to make sure AI enhances work: that we help people through the jobs transition, and we’re not like the Tories, who just leave people to cope on their own." Last year, the government announced a £187 million TechFirst AI training scheme. Ms Kendall added: "We want AI to work for Britain, and that means ensuring Britons can work with AI. "Change is inevitable, but the consequences of change are not. We will protect people from the risks of AI while ensuring everyone can share in its benefits. "That starts with giving people the skills and confidence they need to seize the opportunities AI brings, putting the power and control into their hands." What is her relationship with Greg Davies?

Greg Davies, star of The Inbetweeners and Taskmaster. Picture: Alamy