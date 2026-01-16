Macclesfield are hoping their manager John Rooney can lead them to another shock, after the non-league side knocked Crystal Palace out of the FA Cup.

The Silkmen will next play Brentford in the fourth round of the competition, having beaten the cup holders in a sensational 2-1 home victory last weekend.

"Did I ever think we would get the win and through to the next round? No, I probably didn't," Rooney said afterwards.

"There was always that bit of hope and, as it's the FA Cup, it throws up mad moments. I thought we were the well-deserved winners and credit to the lads. They were absolutely outstanding."

He added: "When I was in the bar you should have seen it, it was nuts in there. None of them had showered, they were in their kits behind the bar pouring their own pints."

Here is what you need to know about the manager of the hour.

Who is John Rooney?

John Rooney, 35, is the manager of Macclesfield Town football club and a former player.

He has only been managing the team since the beginning of this season, having retired as a player in 2024-25, but has already made a splash with his team knocking out Crystal Palace from the FA Cup.

Macclesfield are currently 14th in the National League north after 22 games.