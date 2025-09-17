Madeleine McCann, who has been missing since 2007, and suspect Christian Brueckner . Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Christian Brueckner, a suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance, has been released from prison after serving a rape sentence.

The German was freed on Wednesday after serving time for raping an elderly woman in Praia da Luz in Portugal in 2005. His release comes months after German police officers led a search in the area, around the house, and 20 plots of land owned by Brueckner in the hope of finding clues about the disappearance. Leicester-born Madeleine was only three years old when she went missing while on a family holiday in May 2007 and the case, one of the highest profile in British history, is still open. German national Brueckner is considered the primary suspect by his country’s investigators. The search in June came following a tip-off to authorities. Brueckner, 48, had been in prison since 2019 after being convicted of raping a woman in her 70s. He had previously gloated from behind bars about his release and has also refused an interview with the Metropolitan Police. Here is the background of the case.

Madeleine McCann was three when she vanished while on holiday. Picture: Alamy

Who is Madeleine McCann? Madeleine McCann disappeared while on holiday with her family in Portugal in 2007 and the news was quickly pounced upon by the British press, becoming one of the most high-profile missing person cases ever. Leicester-born Madeleine was only three when she went to Praia da Luz with her parents Kate and Gerry as well as her two-year-old twin siblings. The three children fell asleep on May 3 in their holiday apartment and their parents went for dinner with friends but came back to check on them throughout the evening. Kate discovered that Madeleine was missing at 10pm and a police investigation began.

Suspect Christian Brueckner is currently serving time over an unrelated rape case but could be released this year. Picture: Alamy

Has Madeleine McCann been found yet? No. The case remains open and Madeleine's parents are still appealing for investigations to continue to find leads and evidence. Kate and Gerry McCann were themselves treated as suspects by the police but were eventually cleared. Nobody has been brought to justice. This latest search will be close to where the prime suspect Christian Brueckner used to live in the area. Polish woman Julia Wandelt was arrested in February on an allegation of stalking and harassing the McCanns, having set up a social media profile where she claimed to be Madeleine.

A 2023 search for Madeleine McCann did not find any new evidence. Picture: Alamy