Conservative leader with ties to Donald Trump beats the US president to Nobel Prize.

Maria Corina Machado is a conservative force within Venezuela. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

María Corina Machado has won the Nobel Peace Prize for her “tireless work” promoting democracy as Venezuela’s opposition leader.

Ms Machado had headed up the civil organisation Súmate before entering politics. Picture: Alamy

Who is Maria Corina Machado? Donald Trump did not ultimately win his coveted gong but the award did at least go to one of his supporters in Maria Corina Machado. The Venezuelan opposition leader has spoken highly of the American president’s support for freedom in her country, but ultimately it was her own spirit that swayed the committee. Ms Machado, 58, has been in hiding for several months, having been blocked from standing in the country’s 2024 election.

Machado, with then US president George W Bush in 2005, is divorced and has three children. Picture: Alamy

The leader of the conservative Vente Venezuela movement has been a force for democracy major opposition to the socialist leader Nicolás Maduro. The announcement phone call, made before 6am Venezuelan time, reportedly woke her up and Ms Machado said: “I am just one person, I certainly don’t deserve this.” The Nobel Prize committee said, in a damning statement of Venezuela’s situation: “It has evolved from a relatively democratic and prosperous country to a brutal, authoritarian state that is now suffering a humanitarian and economic crisis. “Most Venezuelans live in deep poverty, even as the few at the top enrich themselves. The violent machinery of the state is directed against the country’s own citizens. Nearly 8 million people have left the country. The opposition has been systematically suppressed by means of election rigging, legal prosecution and imprisonment.”

The Nobel Prize was announced on Friday. Picture: Getty