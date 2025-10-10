Who is the Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado?
Conservative leader with ties to Donald Trump beats the US president to Nobel Prize.
María Corina Machado has won the Nobel Peace Prize for her “tireless work” promoting democracy as Venezuela’s opposition leader.
The conservative politician, dubbed the Iron Lady of the South American country, has been in hiding since last year but received news of the prize, which was announced on Friday.
In choosing Ms Machado, the committee overlooked Donald Trump for the award, with the American president having emerged as a contender after his efforts to secure a ceasefire between Palestine and Israel in Gaza.
Who is Maria Corina Machado?
Donald Trump did not ultimately win his coveted gong but the award did at least go to one of his supporters in Maria Corina Machado.
The Venezuelan opposition leader has spoken highly of the American president’s support for freedom in her country, but ultimately it was her own spirit that swayed the committee.
Ms Machado, 58, has been in hiding for several months, having been blocked from standing in the country’s 2024 election.
The leader of the conservative Vente Venezuela movement has been a force for democracy major opposition to the socialist leader Nicolás Maduro.
The announcement phone call, made before 6am Venezuelan time, reportedly woke her up and Ms Machado said: “I am just one person, I certainly don’t deserve this.”
The Nobel Prize committee said, in a damning statement of Venezuela’s situation: “It has evolved from a relatively democratic and prosperous country to a brutal, authoritarian state that is now suffering a humanitarian and economic crisis.
“Most Venezuelans live in deep poverty, even as the few at the top enrich themselves. The violent machinery of the state is directed against the country’s own citizens. Nearly 8 million people have left the country. The opposition has been systematically suppressed by means of election rigging, legal prosecution and imprisonment.”
The statement added: “In the past year, Miss Machado has been forced to live in hiding. Despite serious threats against her life, she has remained in the country, a choice that has inspired millions. When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognise courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist.”
In recent weeks, Mr Trump has ordered a major naval buildup off Venezuela’s Caribbean coast, and Mr Maduro is thought to be wary of US brinkmanship.
Ms Machado is said to be an ally of the US president as well as the far-right former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro.