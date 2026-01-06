Venezuelan opposition leader has been in hiding but has welcomed Donald Trump's action

By William Mata

Venezuela's opposition leader María Corina Machado has welcomed Donald Trump's removal of Nicolás Maduro from power.

The conservative politician, dubbed the Iron Lady of the South American country, has been in hiding for more than one year but won the Nobel Prize in 2025, ahead of the US president. In choosing Ms Machado, the Nobel committee overlooked Mr Trump, who has now said the US will govern Venezuela until a new leadership is chosen. Delcy Rodríguez, the vice president of Venezuela, is in post on an interim basis as Mr Maduro awaits trial in New York, having denied charges. But while Ms Rodriguez has admonished “armed aggression” by America, Mr Trump's strike on Caracas has been welcomed by Ms Machado.

Maria Corina Machado has been called South America's "iron lady". Picture: Alamy

“I want to say today, on behalf of the Venezuelan people, how grateful we are for his courageous vision, the actions – historical actions – he has taken against this narco-terrorist regime, to start dismantling this structure and bringing Maduro to justice,” she said. Here is what you need to know. Who is Maria Corina Machado? Donald Trump did not ultimately win his coveted Nobel Peace Prize but the award did at least go to one of his supporters in Maria Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader. She has spoken highly of the American president’s support for freedom in her country, but ultimately it was her own spirit that swayed the committee. Ms Machado, 58, has been in hiding for several months, having been blocked from standing in the country’s 2024 election.

Machado, with then US president George W Bush in 2005, is divorced and has three children. Picture: Alamy

She said the elections were stolen and that a proper vote was not held, as Nicolas Maduro secured another term. "We won an election [in 2024] by a landslide under fraudulent conditions. In free and fair elections, we will win over 90% of the votes," she has now said. The leader of the conservative Vente Venezuela movement has been a force for democracy major opposition to the socialist leader Mr Maduro. What will happen to Maria Corina Machado now? Ms Machado has said she wants to soon come out of hiding and return to Venezuela. “I’m planning to go back to Venezuela as soon as possible,” she said after Mr Maduro was removed. Mr Trump has, surprisingly, favoured Mr Maduro's deputy Delcy Rodriguez as an interim leader. Ms Machado said she has not spoken to Mr Trump and called Ms Rodriguez “one of the main architects of torture, persecution, corruption, narco-trafficking”. The Washington Post has speculated that Mr Trump decided against Ms Machado because of the Nobel Prize, although it has also been reported that Ms Rodriguez got the nod to ensure a smoother transition. "[Ms Machado] would struggle to gain legitimacy as leaders while facing resistance from pro-regime security services, drug-trafficking networks and political opponents," the Wall Street Journal reported. Why did she win the Nobel Prize? The Nobel Prize committee said, in a damning statement of Venezuela’s situation: “It has evolved from a relatively democratic and prosperous country to a brutal, authoritarian state that is now suffering a humanitarian and economic crisis. “Most Venezuelans live in deep poverty, even as the few at the top enrich themselves. The violent machinery of the state is directed against the country’s own citizens. Nearly 8 million people have left the country. The opposition has been systematically suppressed by means of election rigging, legal prosecution and imprisonment.”

Maria Machado was named as Nobel Peace Prize winner. Picture: Getty