Miley Cyrus has confirmed her surprising engagement to Maxx Morando after showing off a ring at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Cyrus, who contributed a song called Dream as One to the third Avatar film, added that he had popped the question while on a trip to Japan. "I actually had never gone to Japan, which I did that purposefully. I wanted one place in the world that could be my special place that I saved for me." She added: "My life has been perfectly aligned with the release of Avatar, my personal life — those two things kind of, I guess you could say, marrying each other and harmonizing with one another.” But who is Maxx Morando?

Who is Maxx Morando? Maxx (with two X’s) Morando is the drummer in the US band Liily and also a music producer. He worked on Miley Cyrus’s most recent two albums: Endless Summer Vacation (2023) and Something Beautiful (2025). Morando, aged 27 and 5 '8' tall, grew up in Los Angeles and was part of another band called The Regrettes before joining his current bandmates while attending music school. Liily performed at Miley's New Year's Eve Party, an NBC television event (similar to Jools' Annual Hootenanny) that was broadcast in 2022.

