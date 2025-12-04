Who is Miley Cyrus’s new fiance Maxx Morando?
Drummer and music producer has kept a low profile
Miley Cyrus has confirmed her surprising engagement to Maxx Morando after showing off a ring at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.
The singer, 33, was married to actor Liam Hemsworth from 2018 to 2020 and started dating her new fiancé in 2021, but the news that they are expected to tie the knot came as a surprise.
Cyrus showed off a diamond ring on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday and told reporters that the proposal had been a shock, even to her.
"I am not easy to surprise, because I love to control every situation. And I had completely surrendered. And I'm telling you I was so, so surprised," she told Good Morning America.
Cyrus, who contributed a song called Dream as One to the third Avatar film, added that he had popped the question while on a trip to Japan.
"I actually had never gone to Japan, which I did that purposefully. I wanted one place in the world that could be my special place that I saved for me."
She added: "My life has been perfectly aligned with the release of Avatar, my personal life — those two things kind of, I guess you could say, marrying each other and harmonizing with one another.”
But who is Maxx Morando?
Maxx (with two X’s) Morando is the drummer in the US band Liily and also a music producer.
He worked on Miley Cyrus’s most recent two albums: Endless Summer Vacation (2023) and Something Beautiful (2025).
Morando, aged 27 and 5 '8' tall, grew up in Los Angeles and was part of another band called The Regrettes before joining his current bandmates while attending music school.
Liily performed at Miley's New Year's Eve Party, an NBC television event (similar to Jools' Annual Hootenanny) that was broadcast in 2022.
But Morando met his future fiancee on a blind date in 2021, but according to the Mail, they have not been on many lavish dates - preferring smaller dinners and time at home.
Their first public appearance came in February this year when they were seen together at Saturday Night Live, a US television staple. There are few pictures of him away from Cyrus.
"Me and Maxx have been together for four years, and it's very obvious the drastic amount of growth that I've had in those four years," she said.
"You just want to dream the biggest you can, and you want to have someone by your side that always tells you you can do it."