All the key questions answered about presenter after news she has split with Manchester City footballer

Maya Jama is famous for being the presenter of Love Island and other shows. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Maya Jama hosted the first episode of Love Island 2026 on the same day that she confirmed that she had broken up with her boyfriend Rúben Dias.

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Maya Jama poses at the Brit Awards 2026. Picture: Alamy

“I believe Maya deserves all the respect in the world," Dias said in retaliation after accusations mounted online that the relationship had ended because he had cheated on Jama. “I feel that when my 85-year-old grandad is asking me if I’ve cheated on my girlfriend because he’s seen it repeatedly on the news, that’s where I draw the line on what’s acceptable and what’s not.” He added: “Maya and I have always had a relationship built on mutual respect. No line was ever crossed in that regard. “A lie told often enough can start to feel like the truth and for that reason I tell you that I didn’t cheat, nor did I ever have the intention or temptation to. “The reasons why we broke up are private and belong to us and we’ve both dealt with it in a very mature way. I’ve always chosen to remain silent on these matters as my personal life is my business only.”

Ruben Dias has denied cheating on Maya Jama. Picture: Alamy

Who is Maya Jama? Jama, 31, is a model and presenter, most famous for presenting Love Island since 2023. She has previously hosted shows on Radio 1 and is also an entrepreneur, launching business ventures such as a milk-type drink called Sproud. She is also behind a beauty and mask line called MIJ Skincare. Jama got her break presenting Trending Live! on 4Music and Drive with Maya on Rinse FM before moving onto Radio 1. She has since been a Vogue covergirl and been a panel member on The Masked Singer. As of 2025, she had been the face of campaigns for companies including Gordon’s gin, Rimmel, Beauty Works, and Dolce and Gabbana. She told the Guardian last January that she plans to retire when she is 40. “What I said to my financial advisers is: ‘Could I retire at 40, the way I’m going?’ And they said yes. Which is great. But I am the breadwinner of my family, so being the older sibling and being the one in this career, I pay everyone’s bills and I give everybody money, so it’s quite a responsibility.”

Maya Jama at The Fashion Awards 2025 in London. Picture: Alamy

Where is she from? Jama was born in Bristol to a father of Somali descent and a mother, only 19 years her senior, who is of Scottish and Swedish ancestry. She moved with her mother to Sweden to start school, her brother Omar being born in the country, but moved back to Bristol while still at school. She was once fluent in Swedish but is now less proficient and cannot speak much Somali. Jama is a fan of Bristol Rovers and West Ham United football teams.

Which TV programmes has she presented? Jama is best known for presenting Love Island since 2023, having hosted shows on Radio 1 from 2018-2020. Her presenting highlights include: BBC Radio 1: Regular shows on Fridays and Saturdays - 2018-2020,

Love Island: ITV - 2023 to present,

Love Island Games: ITV - 2023,

Brit Awards: ITV - 2024,

Comic Relief: BBC - 2025,

The Masked Singer (UK): ITV - 2025 to present Her announcement of her break-up from Dias comes as the 13th series of Love Island is shown on TV. It was previously announced that she would be a contestant on the second series of Celebrity Traitors.