Who is Maya Jama? Presenter breaks up with Rúben Dias
All the key questions answered about presenter after news she has split with Manchester City footballer
Maya Jama hosted the first episode of Love Island 2026 on the same day that she confirmed that she had broken up with her boyfriend Rúben Dias.
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Model and presenter Jama, 31, gave an emotional statement online to say, “I love loudly or not at all," with her one-year-long relationship with the Manchester City defender coming to an end.
On Monday, June 1, Jama presented the first episode of Love Island Series 13 and will also host companion show Love Island: Aftersun. "We are SO BACK," she said on Instagram of Love Island.
Also on social media, however, Jama deleted all references and pictures to Dias, whom she had been with since the start of 2025. The Portuguese has now joined up with his countrymen in the 2026 World Cup squad.
Read also: Maya Jama asks AI chatbot Grok not to modify or edit photos of her
Read also: Maya Jama and Ruben Dias's plush Cheshire mansion raided by 'away day' gang during European clash
“I believe Maya deserves all the respect in the world," Dias said in retaliation after accusations mounted online that the relationship had ended because he had cheated on Jama.
“I feel that when my 85-year-old grandad is asking me if I’ve cheated on my girlfriend because he’s seen it repeatedly on the news, that’s where I draw the line on what’s acceptable and what’s not.”
He added: “Maya and I have always had a relationship built on mutual respect. No line was ever crossed in that regard.
“A lie told often enough can start to feel like the truth and for that reason I tell you that I didn’t cheat, nor did I ever have the intention or temptation to.
“The reasons why we broke up are private and belong to us and we’ve both dealt with it in a very mature way. I’ve always chosen to remain silent on these matters as my personal life is my business only.”
Where is she from?
Jama was born in Bristol to a father of Somali descent and a mother, only 19 years her senior, who is of Scottish and Swedish ancestry.
She moved with her mother to Sweden to start school, her brother Omar being born in the country, but moved back to Bristol while still at school.
She was once fluent in Swedish but is now less proficient and cannot speak much Somali.
Jama is a fan of Bristol Rovers and West Ham United football teams.
Which TV programmes has she presented?
Jama is best known for presenting Love Island since 2023, having hosted shows on Radio 1 from 2018-2020.
Her presenting highlights include:
- BBC Radio 1: Regular shows on Fridays and Saturdays - 2018-2020,
- Love Island: ITV - 2023 to present,
- Love Island Games: ITV - 2023,
- Brit Awards: ITV - 2024,
- Comic Relief: BBC - 2025,
- The Masked Singer (UK): ITV - 2025 to present
Her announcement of her break-up from Dias comes as the 13th series of Love Island is shown on TV.
It was previously announced that she would be a contestant on the second series of Celebrity Traitors.
Who is she in a relationship with?
Jama is now single, having broken up with her partner Rúben Dias, the Portuguese footballer, in June, after having been together since the spring of 2025.
Dating rumours began in January 2025 when the pair were pictured together on holiday. This was later confirmed.
The pair's mansion in Cheshire was targeted in January by thieves who snuck in to take jewellery, electronics and clothes from the pair while Dias was playing in Turkey and Jama was filming in South Africa.
Jama said in June 2026 that the pair had split. Her statement read: “I’m an all-or-nothing girl, I don’t casually date, so yes I will love loudly or not at all and if it ends, it ends.
“I decided a long time ago not to base personal life decisions on public opinions."
Before this, Jama was best known for being with the British rapper Stormzy from 2015 to 2019, and then again from 2022 to 2024, when they split for good.
Between the two periods when she was with Stormzy, Jama had dated and got engaged to Ben Simmons, an American basketball player. They were together from 2019 to 2022.
Jama's first boyfriend was Rico Gordon when she was 16 and he was 20. Gordon was killed when he was caught in a shoot out in 2012 when he was 21.
“I left Bristol the day he passed away to be with his family and stayed at his house with his mum," she told the Guardian, adding that she was still on good terms with his family.