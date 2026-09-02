Conspiracy theorist disowns Donald Trump after suffering "brutality" from ICE during deportation to UK

Activist Milo Yiannopoulos speaks during a rally in 2021. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Milo Yiannopoulos has turned on his former idol, Donald Trump, after being subjected to the "brutal" deportation procedure that he once advocated for.

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The far-right agitator told Piers Morgan that he was "really, really terrified" to be detained by US immigration officials. The 41-year-old was returned to the UK on Friday after being arrested at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana on Thursday, having failed to appear at an immigration hearing. Yiannopoulos was born in Chatham, Kent, but had been living in the US since the early 2010s. He said: “I don’t think I’ve ever been frightened like that before. For the first time I know what it feels like to be really, really terrified." He added: “If I had any clue that anything remotely like this was even possible, I would never have gotten involved in supporting Trump in the first place, and I’m very ashamed that I did.” Read more: British right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos deported to the UK after being detained by ICE

Milo Yiannopoulos address the crowd during the Straight Pride Parade in Boston in 2019. Picture: Alamy

Who is Milo Yiannopoulos? The self-defined "most fabulous supervillain on the internet” is a far-right activist and conspiracy theorist who has campaigned on issues such as feminism, Islam, and immigrants. After being expelled from sixth form education and also from university, he had roles in his own news writing ventures before becoming technology editor for the far-right Breitbart News. He resigned from the company in 2017 after a video of him endorsing paedophilia resurfaced online, while also being accused of supporting neo-Nazi causes. He was removed from Twitter and also Facebook, the former for racially abusing the actress Leslie Jones and the latter for promoting hate speech. His Twitter profile has since been reinstated. More recently, he has worked for Kanye West and as an intern for former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Milo Yiannopoulos raises papers above a lectern while speaking during a roast of Kamala Harris at the Russell House at the University of South Carolina in Columbia on September 18, 2024. Picture: Alamy