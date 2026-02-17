Latest revelations from the Epstein Files have shown Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at a dinner with the Chinese actress Miya Muqi.

The then Duke of York was completing a taxpayer-funded trip to China in 2011 as part of his trade envoy brief when he was seen dining with the model in pictures sent to Jeffrey Epstein.

Former prince Andrew, who has been stripped of all royal titles due to his association with the sex offender, has featured many times in the files released by the US department of justice.

David Stern, Andrew’s aide, sent the photo of Muqi with the fallen royal to Epstein in an email - and wrote, “We have dinner on Sunday in Beijing with this p,” - “p” being shorthand for a derogatory term for young women.

Andrew has denied any lawbreaking but has moved, at the King’s bequest, from the Royal Lodge in Windsor to a smaller property out of the way in Sandringham.

There is no suggestion that Muqi had any involvement with Epstein or was a victim of abuse.

It is not known if she spoke with the then trade envoy or had any further interactions.

Read also: Andrew met model on taxpayer-funded China trip as 'fixer' sent photos to Epstein

Read also: Former royal protection officer contacts police over allegations Andrew 'smuggled women' into Palace