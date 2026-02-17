Who is Miya Muqi? Chinese actress who met Andrew
Model and actress, who has starred in film opposite Jackie Chan, was at a dinner with former prince in 2011
Latest revelations from the Epstein Files have shown Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at a dinner with the Chinese actress Miya Muqi.
The then Duke of York was completing a taxpayer-funded trip to China in 2011 as part of his trade envoy brief when he was seen dining with the model in pictures sent to Jeffrey Epstein.
Former prince Andrew, who has been stripped of all royal titles due to his association with the sex offender, has featured many times in the files released by the US department of justice.
David Stern, Andrew’s aide, sent the photo of Muqi with the fallen royal to Epstein in an email - and wrote, “We have dinner on Sunday in Beijing with this p,” - “p” being shorthand for a derogatory term for young women.
Andrew has denied any lawbreaking but has moved, at the King’s bequest, from the Royal Lodge in Windsor to a smaller property out of the way in Sandringham.
There is no suggestion that Muqi had any involvement with Epstein or was a victim of abuse.
It is not known if she spoke with the then trade envoy or had any further interactions.
Who is Miya Muqi?
Miya Muqi, born Mu Qimiya, is a Chinese actress who is well-known in her home country for the martial arts films Tomb Robber and Kung Fu Yoga alongside Jackie Chan.
Born in Yunnan, in southern China, the 38-year-old is well-known as a yoga-trained model and actress. She would have been in her early 20s when she met Andrew in 2011.
Her most recent films, Thug in a Suit and Shell Girl, were both released in 2024, and she is still well-known for her yoga teaching, while she has 75,000 followers on Instagram, despite social media being banned in China.
Muqi has not commented on the story or links to Andrew.