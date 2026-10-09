South African judge Navanethem "Navi" Pillay has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize "for her efforts to promote peace and international law".

The UN human rights chief said on Friday that her win was a collective victory for human rights and for all those seeking justice and accountability, including through the International Criminal Court.

The committee said: "A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time."

The result is unlikely to have pleased Donald Trump, who has made little secret of his desire to win the prize.

The US president told reporters on Wednesday: “I’ve done stuff that nobody else has ever done. I’m not bragging, I’m just telling you the facts."

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won in 2025, despite Mr Trump claiming that he deserved it more than anyone else in history.

She later gave the prize to Mr Trump as a gesture of goodwill, but he did not officially win it.

Read more: Donald Trump snubbed again as Nobel Peace Prize awarded to former UN human rights commissioner