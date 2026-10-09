Who is Navi Pillay, the Nobel Peace Prize winner? Donald Trump snubbed again
'I still want to verify this information' Nobel Prize jokes in acceptance speech
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South African judge Navanethem "Navi" Pillay has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize "for her efforts to promote peace and international law".
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The UN human rights chief said on Friday that her win was a collective victory for human rights and for all those seeking justice and accountability, including through the International Criminal Court.
The committee said: "A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time."
The result is unlikely to have pleased Donald Trump, who has made little secret of his desire to win the prize.
The US president told reporters on Wednesday: “I’ve done stuff that nobody else has ever done. I’m not bragging, I’m just telling you the facts."
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won in 2025, despite Mr Trump claiming that he deserved it more than anyone else in history.
She later gave the prize to Mr Trump as a gesture of goodwill, but he did not officially win it.
Read more: Donald Trump snubbed again as Nobel Peace Prize awarded to former UN human rights commissioner
Who is Navi Pillay?
Navanethem "Navi" Pillay, 85, is a South African legal expert and former lawyer and judge who is well known for defending Nelson Mandela and for being the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.
She was a bus driver's daughter from a poor Indian section of Durban, South Africa, and grew up and began her human rights work during the apartheid era.
Ms Pillay, who has two children with her husband of 60 years, Gaby Pillay, became the first non-white woman to establish her own law practice in the country's Natal Province back in 1967, and to be appointed as a High Court Judge in South Africa.
After defending many opponents of apartheid, Ms Pillay was elected as judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda by the UN General Assembly, where she served for eight years, including four years as president.
More recently, she was part of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, created by the UN Human Rights Council in 2021.
On accepting the award, Ms Pillay said: "Firstly, at this venue, your applause means a great deal to me.
"You know, you don't want to receive an award, prize or anything unless the public agrees that you deserve this."
She added, jokingly: "But being a lawyer and a judge, I still want to verify this information."