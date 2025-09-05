Who will be the next deputy prime minister?
Sir Keir Starmer is set to appoint a deputy leader to replace Angela Rayner, who has resigned after being found to have breached the ministerial code.
The prime minister does not need to appoint a number two, but it has been reported that he is likely to name Ms Rayner’s successor in the Cabinet on Friday.
Ms Rayner wrote her letter of resignation, which Sir Keir accepted, and it is thought that a wider reshuffle will follow.
After a tricky summer, the PM has already made some behind-the-scenes changes to embolden No 10, including adding Rachel Reeves’s right-hand man Darren Jones to his team.
Here are some of the names in the frame with Sir Keir set to announce his new deputy.
Wes Streeting
The health secretary has worked extensively with Sir Keir and has been touted as a future leader of Labour.
Moving up to deputy could be a natural progression for the Ilford North MP.
Shabana Mahmood
Ms Mahmood, an MP since 2010, has been an effective justice secretary and has been praised for her communication.
As well as being tipped to take Yvette Cooper’s job as home secretary, could she also become deputy prime minister?
Lisa Nandy
Sir Keir is said to be eyeing a voice on the left of the party to become the new deputy and Ms Nandy, currently culture secretary, could be a natural replacement.
Ms Nandy, 46, has been MP for Wigan since 2010 and was also part of Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet.
Liz Kendall
On the right of the cabinet is the secretary of state for work and pensions.
Ms Kendall has been MP for Leicester West since 2010 and has previously stood for leader.
Jonathan Reynolds
Business secretary Mr Reynolds has been a frontbencher for Labour for a decade and his experience might be what Sir Keir looks to.