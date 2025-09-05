Sir Keir Starmer chairs his first Cabinet meeting upon becoming prime minister. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer is set to appoint a deputy leader to replace Angela Rayner, who has resigned after being found to have breached the ministerial code.

Wes Streeting leaves No 10. Picture: Getty

Wes Streeting The health secretary has worked extensively with Sir Keir and has been touted as a future leader of Labour. Moving up to deputy could be a natural progression for the Ilford North MP.

Shabana Mahmood is highly thought of. Picture: Getty

Shabana Mahmood Ms Mahmood, an MP since 2010, has been an effective justice secretary and has been praised for her communication. As well as being tipped to take Yvette Cooper’s job as home secretary, could she also become deputy prime minister?

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy is culture secretary. Picture: Getty

Lisa Nandy Sir Keir is said to be eyeing a voice on the left of the party to become the new deputy and Ms Nandy, currently culture secretary, could be a natural replacement. Ms Nandy, 46, has been MP for Wigan since 2010 and was also part of Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet.

Liz Kendall is considered on the right of the party. Picture: Getty

Liz Kendall On the right of the cabinet is the secretary of state for work and pensions. Ms Kendall has been MP for Leicester West since 2010 and has previously stood for leader.