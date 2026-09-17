Family deny veteran was the man pictured pushing a woman under a bus in 2019 and blame the Metropolitan Police for his death.

By William Mata

Nicholas Brandram was "not the Putney pusher", his family has said, and has blamed the Metropolitan Police for his death.

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The 44-year-old was found dead at his home in Chiswick, west London, on Wednesday, and police said his death was "unexpected" but not suspicious. On Thursday, his family released a furious statement, blaming the Metropolitan Police for his death, stating that they knew he was not the runner filmed pushing a woman in front of a bus in 2017, yet failed to clear his name. The Met closed the investigation in 2018 but arrested Mr Brandram in June 2026, which the family said led to him wrongly facing the "shame, anxiety, humiliation" of the allegations. In a statement on Thursday, they said: "The Met Police knew he was not [the Putney pusher]. "And yet, when Nick died, they had still failed formally to clear his name. That is a source of profound grief and anger for our family." The Metropolitan Police said it has referred itself to the police watchdog, the IOPC. An IOPC spokesperson said: “We have received a mandatory referral from the Met Police relating to prior contact officers had with Nicholas Brandram, who was sadly found unresponsive and declared deceased on 15 September. "We are currently assessing the referral before deciding whether further action is required from us.”

Nicholas Brandram lived in Chiswick. Picture: Social media

Who was Nicholas Brandram? Nicholas Brandram was a 44-year-old director at HSBC, a former captain in the British Army who served on tours in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Bosnia, and a descendant of Queen Victoria. He was arrested on June 15 on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm in relation to the 2017 Putney Bridge incident. Officers searched his house and subsequently rearrested him for possession of Class A and Class B drugs – believed to be cocaine and cannabis. Mr Brandram was bailed the same day and released under investigation in September. In 2013, he admitted to driving without due care and attention and to failing to stop after a road accident in which he hit a cyclist while on a motorbike. His family said: "This was not evidence that emerged months later; it was provided to the police within days of Nick’s arrest." Their statement added that he "took his own life after months of immense pressure caused by a Metropolitan Police investigation".