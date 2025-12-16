Who is Nick Reiner? Son of director Rob Reiner arrested in murder probe
LA police have said Nick Reiner, son of murdered director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer, is their suspect
The son of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the film director and his wife were found dead with stab wounds.
Nick Reiner, 32, was booked on Sunday night and is being held in custody on a $4m (£2.9 million) bail, with police saying he is “responsible” for the deaths.
When Harry Met Sally, Misery and Stand By Me director Reiner and his wife of 36 years died on Sunday, having had their throats cut following a row with a family member, sparking tributes.
It has now been said that Nick made other guests uncomfortable at a party hosted by US talk show host Conan O’Brien on Saturday night, and that he had been disruptive.
Rob Reiner and Michele were discovered by their daughter, Romy, who reportedly told police that a family member "should be a suspect because they are dangerous".
Police were called to the six-bedroom home just after 3.30pm on Sunday before the pair's deaths were confirmed by a family spokesperson.
Nick Reiner is now in custody with no bail and his details have been logged by the police.
Who is Nick Reiner?
Nick Reiner, born in September 1993, is the middle son of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer’s three children, and has worked as a screenwriter.
Rob Reiner had been married to Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981, and the director counted her daughter Tracy, born from a previous relationship, as his own.
While directing When Harry Met Sally, Rob Reiner met Ms Singer, a photographer who was working on the set. The pair married in 1989 and had three children; Jake, Nick and Romy.
Nick is known to have struggled with addictions and, according to IMDB, spent around five years going in and out of rehab centres before finding salvation in screenwriting.
This was all in the lead up to Being Charlie, a 2016 film directed by his father, which Nick co-wrote, channeling his own experiences about a teenager with addiction struggles. Nick Reiner also appeared, in 2016, in reality series Access Hollywood and in the documentary Travis Smiley.
However, this is where his credits end and he has only rarely been in public since then and older photos of his bushy hair and glasses contrast with his heavier appearance, shaved head, and beard seen in more recent pictures.
Rob Reiner had said in 2015, according to Al Jazeera, that his son developed an addiction to heroin when he was just 15, and his addiction cycle lasted for years. During this period, Nick struggled with his health and experienced homelessness.
In a 2016 interview with People, Nick said: “When I was out there, I could’ve died. It’s all luck. You roll the dice and you hope you make it.”
About The Life of Charlie, he added: “I wasn’t that shy about including some of the bad stuff,”
The film did not perform well, being a box office and critical disappointment, but it did provide a healing moment for the father and son, by all accounts.
Speaking to the Guardian last year, Rob Reiner said: “My son is 32 and my daughter’s 26. They both want careers, they’re both talented. Should I lean into it? Should I back away from it? They’re confused. I said, once they find their own path, it won’t matter.”