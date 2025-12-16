LA police have said Nick Reiner, son of murdered director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer, is their suspect

Family: Michele Singer, Rob Reiner, Jake Reiner, Romy Reiner and Nick Reiner . Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The son of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the film director and his wife were found dead with stab wounds.

Nick Reiner (right) has been put into custody in connection with the deaths of his father and mother. Picture: Getty

When Harry Met Sally, Misery and Stand By Me director Reiner and his wife of 36 years died on Sunday, having had their throats cut following a row with a family member, sparking tributes. It has now been said that Nick made other guests uncomfortable at a party hosted by US talk show host Conan O’Brien on Saturday night, and that he had been disruptive. Rob Reiner and Michele were discovered by their daughter, Romy, who reportedly told police that a family member "should be a suspect because they are dangerous". Police were called to the six-bedroom home just after 3.30pm on Sunday before the pair's deaths were confirmed by a family spokesperson. Nick Reiner is now in custody with no bail and his details have been logged by the police.

Nick Reiner co-wrote Being Charlie, which starred Nick Robinson. Picture: Alamy

Who is Nick Reiner? Nick Reiner, born in September 1993, is the middle son of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer’s three children, and has worked as a screenwriter. Rob Reiner had been married to Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981, and the director counted her daughter Tracy, born from a previous relationship, as his own. While directing When Harry Met Sally, Rob Reiner met Ms Singer, a photographer who was working on the set. The pair married in 1989 and had three children; Jake, Nick and Romy. Nick is known to have struggled with addictions and, according to IMDB, spent around five years going in and out of rehab centres before finding salvation in screenwriting. This was all in the lead up to Being Charlie, a 2016 film directed by his father, which Nick co-wrote, channeling his own experiences about a teenager with addiction struggles. Nick Reiner also appeared, in 2016, in reality series Access Hollywood and in the documentary Travis Smiley.