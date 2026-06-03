Reform leader and Brexit champion has a French partner who he met when she was a waitress

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage and his partner Laure Ferrari. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Nigel Farage might not be a fan of British membership of the EU, but has looked to the UK's neighbouring countries to find a partner on three occasions.

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Having been married to an Irish woman and then a German, the Reform leader's current partner is French, with the pair having met when she was a waitress. Laure Ferrari was 28 when she met the then UKIP leader, who is 15 years older than her, in 2007, and she is now 46. She has since worked for several right-wing outfits in France, including research organisations and political parties. But what marks her out from Mr Farage's previous partners is that she is developing a public profile of her own; whether it be through visiting him on set for I'm a Celebrity, for buying the Clacton house he now calls home, or being drawn into a fraud investigation around a think tank she once led. Here is what we know about Laure Ferrari.

Nigel Farage and Laure Ferrari in 2024. Picture: Alamy

Who is Laure Ferrari? Laure Ferrari is a French politician and the partner of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. The 46-year-old was born in Épinal, France, in 1979 and studied English at the University of Strasbourg before working as a waitress in her 20s. She met Mr Farage in 2007 when she served his table. Ms Ferrari's interaction with Mr Farage proved fateful as he encouraged her to consider politics, and he later employed her as his parliamentary assistant for environmental issues. She subsequently worked in publicity and communications for several right-wing and anti-EU outfits, including the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy group. In 2014, she ran for the far-right Arise the Republic at a European Union election, but did not gain a seat. She said that same year: "I said to myself - the EU is going behind the backs of European citizens here. I was always a bit of a rebel. "What I find repelling about the European Union is that it imposes a vision that does not correspond to that of the European citizens."

Farage and Ferrari in 2024. Picture: Alamy

Throughout this period, she stayed in touch with Mr Farage, who had been married to Irish nurse Gráinne Hayes from 1988 to 1997 and then to Kirsten Mehr from 1999 until their separation in 2017. He has two sons from his first marriage and two daughters from his second. His separation from Ms Mehr came after reports that he had been sharing a home in London with Ms Ferrari - although he told the Mail on Sunday at the time that it had been a "working relationship". Ms Ferrari said: "I have no trustworthy friends in London who could have hosted me. I asked and he accepted. He is just trying to be helpful." However, rumours circulated that they were more than friends when they were seen dancing together at a Brexit anniversary party in 2018. "Laure was putting on quite a display," one onlooker said. "She seemed to twerk a bit and was all over Nigel. From the look on his face, he was loving every minute."

Ferrari, left, at the Leave.Eu Brexit Rally in 2018. Picture: Alamy

Ferrari at Clacton Leisure Centre for the vote count in 2024. Picture: Alamy