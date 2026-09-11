Agreement for Boehly and Mark Walter to sell their stakes to the majority owner Clearlake Capital is close

Danny Welbeck (L) of Chelsea celebrates with Cole Palmer of Chelsea after scoring to make it 6-3 during the Chelsea vs Leeds United Carabao Cup match. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Todd Boehly and Mark Walter are both set to sell their stakes in Chelsea to Clearlake Capital after two years of talks.

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Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali watch on with co-Sporting Director Paul Winstanley on the right. Picture: Alamy