Who owns Chelsea? Todd Boehly 'set to sell his stake'
Agreement for Boehly and Mark Walter to sell their stakes to the majority owner Clearlake Capital is close
Todd Boehly and Mark Walter are both set to sell their stakes in Chelsea to Clearlake Capital after two years of talks.
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The pair are both co-owners of the West London club and came on board, with Boehly as chairman, after Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich departed in 2022.
Chelsea is worth a reported £5 billion, one of the most valuable sports clubs in the world, but made an English record loss of £355 million for the 2024–25 season.
The ownership of the Blues has been confusing since the departure of Abramovich, who stepped down at the advent of the Ukraine war, with the UK government freezing his assets because of his ties to Vladimir Putin.
Here is the situation behind the scenes at Chelsea.
Who owns Chelsea?
American businessman Todd Boehly bought 12.8 per cent of the club in 2022 alongside a consortium that also included fellow US businessman Mark Walter, Swiss investor Hansjörg Wyss, and equity firm Clearlake Capital.
As a collective, they are known as BlueCo, and it acquired the club for £4.25bn after receiving approval from the UK government.
What followed has been a turbulent time for Chelsea, who have endured highs on the pitch, such as winning the 2025 FIFA World Club Cup, as well as the lows of sacking four full-time managers.
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It has been a rollercoaster ride off the pitch as well, with BlueCo also buying French football team Strasbourg.
News of Boehly and Walter being in talks to sell their stakes was first reported last month by the Financial Times.
Once the deal is ratified, Clearlake will likely increase its stake in Chelsea, taking the portions from Boehly, Walter and Wyss, and the trio will reportedly make a profit on their initial investment.
Clearlake is managed by Behdad Eghbali and José E Feliciano, and they have an exclusive right to buy the shares from the three, potentially appointing a new chairman.