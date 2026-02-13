High Court rules UK government’s decision to ban Palestine Action under anti-terror laws was "unlawful"

Police officers flank a Palestine Action protestor outside the High Court. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The High Court has ruled that the UK government's decision to ban the protest group Palestine Action was unlawful.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anyone who expresses support for Palestine Action could be arrested under the law. Picture: Getty

What is Palestine Action? Palestine Action was formed in 2020 by Huda Ammori and Richard Barnard with the primary aim of stopping British arms being exported to Israel. It has nothing to do with Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which regularly carries out marches in London. Why was Palestine Action banned? As well as protesting and campaigning on behalf of their cause, Palestine Action has also taken more physical action, with five people having been charged by counter-terrorism police for damaging aircraft at Brize Norton in June. Home secretary Yvette Cooper said this was one part of a "long history of unacceptable criminal damage” caused by the group. The group was designated as a terror group at the beginning of July 2025 which means that membership of or support for Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison. The group tried to appeal this and lost in the High Court, however, at the end of July it won an appeal to challenge the banned status.

Supporters of Palestine Action stage a protest outside the Royal Court of Justice. Picture: Alamy