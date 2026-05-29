Who is Pam Bondi? Trump ally reveals cancer diagnosis and testifies over Epstein Files
Former US Attorney General faces House over the release of files as part of Jeffrey Epstein investigation
Pam Bondi has appeared in front of a congressional panel that is investigating Jeffrey Epstein days after sharing her thyroid cancer diagnosis.
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The former US Attorney General, who was removed from her old post by her ally Donald Trump, will give her testimony in Washington DC, behind closed doors on Friday.
Ms Bondi was sacked in April over her handling of the Epstein Files and their release earlier this year by the Department of Justice.
She said this week that she was diagnosed with the illness after being sacked and is now recovering having undergone treatment.
Despite this, Ms Bondi is still set to attend hearings relating to the investigation into the paedophile former financier Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019.
The Trump loyalist has also been hired back to the White House as a member of a board focused on AI policy.
But who is Pam Bondi?
Who is Pam Bondi?
Pam Bondi, 60, is the former US attorney general, the top law enforcement officer in America, having held the role from February 2025 to April 2026, and the same role in Florida from 2011 to 2019.
She had campaigned for Donald Trump in the intervening years, having been a Democratic supporter from 1984 to 2000 and a fully-fledged Republican since.
Ms Bondi, who has twice been married and divorced, and been with John Wakefield since 2017, was born in Tampa, Florida, and trained as a lawyer before becoming an assistant state attorney in the mid-2000s, where she oversaw several significant cases.
Mr Trump has called her a “loyal friend” and she has worked with him in the past, as part of his 2020 impeachment defence team, alleging that former president Joe Biden and his son Hunter were involved in corruption in Ukraine.
Ms Bondi is a Christian and attends the Radiant megachurch in Tampa.
Why was Pam Bondi sacked as attorney general?
Mr Trump fired Ms Bondi in April, having reportedly grown discontented that she wasn't moving forward fast enough in prosecuting his adversaries over the Epstein Files.
The president felt that his attorney general, Ms Bondi, had not "executed on his vision" in the way he wanted, according to reports.
She had come under scrutiny over their handling of the release of the files, after failing to black out the names of Epstein's victims while redacting other information.
Ms Bondi had, in February 2025, told Fox News that she had a list of Epstein’s clients, but u-turned on this statement in July last year and clarified there was no client list.
After being moved on, she tweeted she had overseen “easily the most consequential first year of the Department of Justice in American history”.
She added that she is “eternally grateful for the trust that President Trump placed in me.”
Upon being sacked as attorney general, Mr Trump said she would be moving to a new role in the private sector.
She has since joined a White House board to advise on artificial intelligence.
The review into the handling of the release of the Epstein Files is set to continue this week.