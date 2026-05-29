Former US Attorney General faces House over the release of files as part of Jeffrey Epstein investigation

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi arrives for hearing. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Pam Bondi has appeared in front of a congressional panel that is investigating Jeffrey Epstein days after sharing her thyroid cancer diagnosis.

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The former US Attorney General, who was removed from her old post by her ally Donald Trump, will give her testimony in Washington DC, behind closed doors on Friday. Ms Bondi was sacked in April over her handling of the Epstein Files and their release earlier this year by the Department of Justice. She said this week that she was diagnosed with the illness after being sacked and is now recovering having undergone treatment. Despite this, Ms Bondi is still set to attend hearings relating to the investigation into the paedophile former financier Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019. The Trump loyalist has also been hired back to the White House as a member of a board focused on AI policy. But who is Pam Bondi?

Bondi was sacked in April. Picture: Alamy

Who is Pam Bondi? Pam Bondi, 60, is the former US attorney general, the top law enforcement officer in America, having held the role from February 2025 to April 2026, and the same role in Florida from 2011 to 2019. She had campaigned for Donald Trump in the intervening years, having been a Democratic supporter from 1984 to 2000 and a fully-fledged Republican since. Ms Bondi, who has twice been married and divorced, and been with John Wakefield since 2017, was born in Tampa, Florida, and trained as a lawyer before becoming an assistant state attorney in the mid-2000s, where she oversaw several significant cases. Mr Trump has called her a “loyal friend” and she has worked with him in the past, as part of his 2020 impeachment defence team, alleging that former president Joe Biden and his son Hunter were involved in corruption in Ukraine. Ms Bondi is a Christian and attends the Radiant megachurch in Tampa.

Bondi in the Oval Office in March. Picture: Alamy